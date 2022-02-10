‘Magtatampo niyan si kuya’: Dawn Chang airs dismay over Toni Gonzaga’s campaign rally hosting

“As a former PBB housemate, alam kong magtatampo niyan si Kuya.”

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Dawn Chang expressed this remark to Toni Gonzaga after her controversial hosting of a proclamation rally last Tuesday, February 8.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dawn criticized her colleague for the support she showed to 2022 candidates whose campaign event she guested. Some of these bets denied the franchise renewal of Toni’s home network ABS-CBN.

“It’s my greatest honor to verbalize what other people cannot say: I am deeply insulted and disappointed by the actions of my fellow Kapamilya actress Ms. Toni Gonzaga,” Dawn said.

“Paano niyo po nasikmurang suportahan at tulungan ang mga taong may malupit na nakaraan sa kasaysayan ng bansa at sa pagkawala ng trabaho ng mga kasama natin sa industriya?” she asked.

While she did not name any candidates, Dawn was referring to the campaign rally of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

They held the rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan where thousands of supporters gathered to kick off the UniTeam’s campaign activities.

Toni also introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP Party-list) who is among the lawmakers who rejected ABS-CBN network’s franchise renewal. He is currently running for senator.

Dawn also said that she could not remain quiet in the country’s state of affairs.

She also mentioned their past roles of being part of the PBB family.

“As a former PBB housemate, alam kong magtatampo nyan si Kuya. I cannot remain quiet. Alam ng lahat ng artista na mas ‘safe’ ang manahimik na lamang. Pero hindi ko po kaya. Hindi pwede. It is my privilege to lend my small voice in this battle for the soul of our country,” the 33-year-old celebrity wrote.

Dawn was a fourth-placer of ABS-CBN’s long-running reality show.

Toni, on the other hand, was a host of the show for 16 years before her exit on Wednesday afternoon.

On Instagram, the “Four Sisters and a Wedding” star confirmed that she stepped down as the host of “PBB” on Wednesday. She bid farewell to PBB fans and co-hosts.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all with ‘Hello Philippines’ and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything,” Toni said.

PBB management said it respects Toni’s decision and thanked her for being part of the reality show.

“We thank her for helping bring the stories of our housemates to our viewers,” the management said.