Dawn Chang calls help to retrieve hacked Facebook page

“Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Dawn Chang appealed for help in retrieving her Facebook page which has been hacked for more than a month since she declared her support for a 2022 presidential candidate.

The artist said that the hack happened after she has “expressed support for VP Leni Robredo and ABS-CBN.”

“It has been more than a month. Retweeting this will help get their attention. Thank you,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Dawn also tagged the account of Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

I NEED HELP. Please help me recover my Facebook page. It was hacked when I expressed support for VP Leni Robredo and ABSCBN. It has been more than a month. Retweeting this will help get their attention. Thank you. 💗 @Meta @facebookapp @fbsecurity @ABSCBNNews @ralph_calinisan — DAWN CHANG (@thedawnchang) April 6, 2022

Her lawyer, Rafael Vicente Calinisan, likewise made the same appeal to Meta and Facebook. The legal counsel’s letter reads:

Dear Facebook App, Facebook Security, Meta:

This is to bring to your attention that the Facebook Page of our client, Dawn Chang, was hacked. While we have already brought this to the attention of our friends in Facebook Philippines (they have been most accommodating and helpful), sadly, the issue remains unresolved for over a month now.

We are requesting your immediate assistance in the restoration of the Facebook page of our client, Dawn Chang. We trust that you will give this your preferential attention.

Thank you.

According to Dawn, her page “is no longer visible to public” but Facebook Philippines said that “they can still see it from the back end.”

“Something’s just prohibiting it from being published,” she tweeted.

Another Facebook user responded to lawyer Calinisan’s post and claimed that when her favorite actor’s page was hacked, the social networking platform recovered it “within 24 hours.”

Calinisan likewise called on the “Kakampinks,” the term used to refer to Robredo supporters, to help them report the hacking issue.

“The FB Page of our Dawn Chang was hacked 1 (month) ago. FB PH has been helping us, but sadly, her FB page has not yet been restored. Can you help us please by further reporting this matter? Patulong po sana sa inyo. Salamat po,” he tweeted.

On February 16, Dawn revealed that her Facebook page was hacked after a fan claimed she took down her political posts because of supposed cyberbullying.

“I didn’t. My Facebook was hacked and cannot be found. We are working on it,” she responded.

Days before that, the dancer took to Facebook to criticize former “Pinoy Big Brother” host Toni Gonzaga who hosted the UniTeam campaign rally. It included electoral bets who denied the ABS-CBN a franchise renewal in the Congress.

RELATED: ‘Magtatampo niyan si kuya’: Dawn Chang airs dismay over Toni Gonzaga’s campaign rally hosting

“It’s my greatest honor to verbalize what other people cannot say: I am deeply insulted and disappointed by the actions of my fellow Kapamilya actress Ms. Toni Gonzaga,” Dawn wrote.

“Paano niyo po nasikmurang suportahan at tulungan ang mga taong may malupit na nakaraan sa kasaysayan ng bansa at sa pagkawala ng trabaho ng mga kasama natin sa industriya?” she added.

The artist also said that she cannot remain silent on the country’s state of affairs.

“Alam ng lahat ng artista na mas ‘safe’ ang manahimik na lamang. Pero hindi ko po kaya. Hindi pwede. It is my privilege to lend my small voice in this battle for the soul of our country,” Dawn said.

“Kaya sa aking mga kapwa Pilipino, kay Leni Gerona Robredo po ang suporta ko. Hindi po ako binayaran dito. If this is my biggest fight, then I will forever cherish standing up to what I believe in. Hindi po pera pera. Heto po ay laban ng prinsipyo. I want for all of us to say ‘Hello’ to a better Philippines,” she added.