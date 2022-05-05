‘Kapamilya forever’: Tributes pour in on 2nd anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown

It’s been two years since ABS-CBN signed off its radio and television stations on May 5, 2020.

ABS-CBN went off the air due to a cease-and-desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Communications after its franchise expired.

Reporter MJ Felipe, media strategist Raymund Miranda, and some Filipinos shared the sign-off image of ABS-CBN to mark the second year anniversary of the tragic shutdown.

The signing-off image reads: “This is ABS-CBN Corporation Channel 2, in the service of the Filipino.”

The last image of Channel 2 on May 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n3r6evFi7m — Raymund Miranda (@RaymundTMiranda) May 4, 2022

Today, May 5, marks the 2nd year ng ABSCBN shutdown. A really good reminder para sa ating lahat na no matter what the roadblocks are, keep fighting the good fight. And to be always in service of the Filipino. pic.twitter.com/UJAaxsRecV — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 5, 2022

Karen Davila, on the other hand, shared a “no signal” graphic with a text that reads: “Dalawang taon na. #ABSCBNShutdown.”

“Now needed more than ever,” Davila wrote in her tweet.

Now needed more than ever. pic.twitter.com/rtN3Qcu8qY — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) May 5, 2022

ABS-CBN News’s social media pages also shared the same graphic with their followers.

A link to ABS-CBN’s special collection of stories on the ground during the night of the shutdown was attached to the posts.

“Dalawang taon na mula nang maganap ang #ABSCBNShutdown pero andito pa rin tayo para sa isa’t isa, mga Kapamilya. Tayo ay Kapamilya forever, saan man sa mundo,” the post reads.

Dalawang taon na mula nang maganap ang #ABSCBNShutdown pero andito pa rin tayo para sa isa’t isa, mga Kapamilya. Tayo ay Kapamilya forever, saan man sa mundo.https://t.co/tPCuZIR8Th pic.twitter.com/QQPcF0q9mS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 4, 2022

The compilation titled “Dead Air: Stories from the Night of the ABS-CBN Shutdown” was made by veteran reporters Jeff Canoy and Anjo Bagaoisan.

This microsite within ABS-CBN News’ website was launched during the first year anniversary of the broadcast giant ceased television operations.

Part of the site’s introductory message reads:

“’Now signing off.’ These were the last three words heard on air. But there are many more untold stories from that night. Here is a collection of stories, images and videos from those most affected by the night when ABS-CBN screens turned black, its radio channels went silent, and there was nothing left but dead air.”

Canoy and former ABS-CBN producer Nick Villavecer did a throwback of their situation back then.

Villavecer shared his two-year-old tweet that showed footage of the newsroom after the sign-off image was shown on TV.

#ABSCBNShutdown: Inside the ABS-CBN newsroom on May 5, 2020, seconds after the final sign-off: https://t.co/sKOU4JJ8rB — Nick Villavecer (@nickvillavecer) May 4, 2022

Canoy shared a video of a rally that was staged outside to protest against ABS-CBN’s shutdown.

“Dalawang taon. Wag makalimot,” he wrote on his tweet.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also joined in the collective commemoration of ABS-CBN’s shutdown and its lasting impact on the country’s media landscape.

Acclaimed screenwriter Jerry Gracio invited the public to candle-lighting ceremonies to be held in Quezon City for the second year anniversary tribute.

Moving forward

In June 2020, months after the network signed off the air, 70 members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied with finality ABS-CBN’s application for franchise renewal.

Nearly two years after, in January 2022, the NTC allowed the network’s broadcast frequencies to be used by other private broadcasting entities.

ABS-CBN, in the meantime, found alternative ways to air their programs.

So far, its shows are being aired on A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe Broadcasting Network and via cable on Kapamilya Channel.

They can also be streamed for free via Kapamilya Online Live and other online channels.