‘No longer after franchise’: Vice Ganda updates critics of ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN artists are no longer after its former broadcast franchise.

Vice Ganda pointed this out during an episode of “It’s Showtime” that was aired on Wednesday, April 27.

“Para linawin lang natin, ha. Kasi ang daming nagsasabi, itong mga artistang ‘to, may mga ginagawa sila dahil ang tanging pakay nila ay para maibalik ang prangkisa,” he said.

“Para lang sa kaalaman ng nakararami, wala na ho kaming inaasahang prangkisa, dahil ‘yung dati naming prangkisa, meron na hong nagmamay-ari nu’n. Wala na po kaming hinahabol na dating prangkisa, dahil ang prangkisa namin ay may nagmamay-ari na, at pagmamay-arian nila ‘yan ng ilang dekada,” he added.

Vice Ganda further stressed: “ABS-CBN is no longer after any franchise.”

This episode was uploaded in parts on the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment.

Some online users managed to share a copy of this moment on Facebook and Twitter.

Vice Ganda made this remark to shut down recent rumors that Kapamilya stars are allegedly making efforts to restore the franchise of their home network.

His fans immediately cheered for Vice Ganda online for this clarification.

“I hope everything is clear. Thank you!” one Facebook user said.

“Ayan ah. Makinig. Magsaliksik. Alamin ang tama at totoo,” another online user tweeted.

“Love it, Vice…Minsan need din sagutin yung mga accusations na yan para malinawan sila,” another user said.

Last January, the National Telecommunications Commission allowed ABS-CBN’s broadcast frequencies to be used by other private broadcasting entities.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, joined the growing number of celebrities who joined the campaign rallies of national candidates for the May elections.

Impact of the shutdown

Prior to this, Vice Ganda and fellow host Vhong Navarro were asking a contestant of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” named Dan Concilles about his message to the future president of the Philippines.

In his response, Concilles said that he hoped those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will get them back.

When Vice Ganda asked him if he was among those who lost their jobs, the contestant brought up ABS-CBN’s shutdown.

“Parang nawalan din po kami ng enjoyment,” Concilles said referring to ABS-CBN being off air.

Vice Ganda asked again if he was referring to the ABS-CBN workers who were part of the chopping block.

Concilles replied: “Hindi, ay siguro po. Parang ganon po.”

ABS-CBN signed off the air on May 5, 2020 due to the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease and desist order after the broadcast giant’s franchise expired.

RELATED: ‘It’s been a year’: ABS-CBN reporters mark 1st anniversary since signing off the air

This became final in July of that year when a total of 70 members of the House of Representatives voted “yes” in favor of rejecting ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application.

RELATED: Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

As an alternative, its shows are being aired on A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe Broadcasting Network, via cable on Kapamilya Channel, and and via free streaming on Kapamilya Online Live and other online channels since May 5 last year.