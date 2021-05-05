‘It’s been a year’: ABS-CBN reporters mark 1st anniversary since signing off the air

ABS-CBN reporters on Wednesday remembered the first year since the country’s largest broadcasting network signed off the air on May 5, 2020.

One year ago today, the National Telecommunications Communications issued a cease-and-desist order on all radio and broadcast channels of ABS-CBN after its franchise expired.

In August 2020, TV Patrol’s regional stations also shut down. Thousands of ABS-CBN’s employees, including journalists, who were part of the job cuts following the closure also bid goodbye.

ABS-CBN’s social media accounts also joined in the one-year anniversary commemoration of the tragic event.

“Sa utos ng National Telecommunications Commission o NTC sa araw na ito noong 2020, huminto sa pag-ere sa free TV Channel 2 at sa iba pang istasyon nito sa Pilipinas ang ABS-CBN nang mapaso ang prangkisa nito noong Mayo 4, 2020. #ABSCBNShutdown,” it said.

Untold stories, throwbacks

On Monday, also the World Press Freedom Day, journalist Chiara Zambrano shared a throwback photo of ABS-CBN reporters before the cease-and-desist order was issued.

She recalled her emotions when the network was shut down and how it felt like forever.

“‘Tara, tara, mag-picture tayo sa labas.’

‘Bakit?’

Walang sumagot sa tanong na iyan.

Walang kayang magsabi. O baka hindi na rin kailangan.

‘Hindi kasi natin alam kung buo pa tayo bukas,’ Zambrano shared.

“These are the national reporters of ABS-CBN, sometime after the Duterte government killed the network’s franchise and took the channel off the air, depriving millions of Filipinos of their biggest source of vital information,” she wrote in a heartfelt Facebook caption.

“Our regional counterparts are not in this photo – they were busy in their provinces, packing up and permanently shutting their offices down,” she added.

Zambrano said the network’s on-air closure felt like forever. Despite this, she remains hopeful in the fight for press freedom and serving the public.

“I’m not surprised that it’s been a year… I’m suprised it’s only been a year. It has felt like forever, the endless heartache and anger, day after day since then,” the journalist said. “We try to soldier on, serving whoever can still watch us on social media, wondering where the poor – who could only ever access ABS-CBN’s free TV – get their information now. But we have not forgotten, and on #WorldPressFreedomDay , we shall never forget whose hand drove the knife into press freedom’s heart. Mga kasama, tuloy tayo,” she added.