‘Our actions have legalities’: Rabiya Mateo takes action vs critic on Instagram

Rabiya Mateo made a bold move in response to a critic who left a mean comment in one of her Instagram posts.

Rabiya, Miss Universe Philippines 2020, asked her followers how to reach a person who accused her of bringing bad luck to Philippines bet Celeste Cortesi.

The comment was posted under a video that she uploaded on Instagram last Saturday, January 14. The video showed the Iloilo City native jamming with Celeste ahead of the 71st Miss Universe coronation night the next day.

In the caption, Rabiya also cheered for the Philippine delegate to win the coveted crown.

“Victory is ours! 5th crown for the country. Since Day 1, I saw how determined you are Babe. Thank you for making the country proud @celeste_cortesi,” she said.

This video was also posted after some local pageant fans found Celeste to give off “Rabiya vibes” during the swimwear portion of the preliminaries on January 12.

Despite stunning audiences at that time, however, the 25-year-old model did not make the cut during the coronation night.

Celeste made an early exit after her name was not called to advance to the Top 16.

This ended the Philippines’ 12-year streak in the semifinals of the prestigious pageant.

Following this outcome, one Instagram user accused Rabiya of bringing “bad luck” to Celeste because of her video.

The online user left this comment under the former’s post.

“G*g* ka kasi lakas mo maka-jinx! Wala tuloy tayong placement for the first time since 2010. Dinamay mo pa sa kamalasan mo si Celeste. Kaloka,” the Instagram user said.

In her reply, Rabiya asked her followers to help her locate the commenter’s workplace and inform her of the critic’s whereabouts.

“Can someone help me locate this person so I can message the company she/he is working from and tell them how their employee reacts on social media? Name, address and full details,” she said.

One Twitter user managed to get a screenshot of this interaction and shared it on Twitter.

Later, Rabiya was able to find the commenter’s Instagram page. The account, however, has since turned private.

The 26-year-old television host posted screenshots of this on her Instagram Stories.

Rabiya also added a text there wherein she told the critic and other online users about consequences.

“Since she went on private, let me teach this one a lesson. Can someone send me her name, address and where she/he works? Our actions have legalities. Let me teach you a serious lesson, Madame,” she said.

So far, there’s no public update about this matter.

Prior to this clap back, Rabiya has also previously responded to people who threw unnecessary harsh comments about her on her social media posts.

Rabiya’s Miss Universe journey

During her reign, the beauty queen-turned-television host succeeded to advance to the semifinals at the Top 21 during the 69th Miss Universe in May 2021.

Rabiya’s Miss Universe journey, however, ended after she failed to enter the Top 10.

Rabiya was also the first Philippine representative under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization in 2020.