‘Thanks labtim for 23 years’: Marvin’s love team anniversary post to Jolina showered with congratulatory remarks

Fans showered Marvin Agustin‘s anniversary post dedicated to his ’90s love team partner Jolina Magdangal with congratulatory and lovestruck remarks as he marked their 23rd year as onscreen partners.

The 41-year-old actor-entrepreneur shared a throwback photo with the 42-year-old television host on Tuesday that was taken in 1997 and wrote:

“Thanks labtim for 23 years of beautiful memories! Patamisin pa natin sa mga susunod natin projects at ating pagkakaibigan!”

“Taken exactly 23 years ago! Happy anniversary to our loveteam labtim”

The picture was uploaded on Agustin’s Facebook page, where it has garnered a whopping number of 54,000 likes and reactions, 1,200 comments and 516 shares on the social networking site so far.

The actor-turned-restaurateur also posted the same post on Instagram which earned over 13,200 likes.

Fans of their iconic love team wasted no time congratulating them through the comments section.

“Happy anniversary, both my idol Jolens (and) Marvin… kinikilig pa rin (ako sa) inyong dalawa… sana magkaroon na kayo ulit ng bagong pelikula…” a Facebook user wrote.

“Tagal na pala, nanonood kami ng mga tita ko ng mga movies niyo. Hehehe minsan naaalala ko sa hagdan na kami nakaupo kasi punong-puno talaga sa loob. Hapi anib, labtim!” another online user commented with a two hearts emoji.

“Ito ‘yung love team na kahit hindi nagkatuluyan, solid pa rin. God bless you both… May chemistry pa din…Bata pa lang ako pinapanood ko na ‘yung Labs ko si Babes,” a Filipino shared, referencing one of the love teams’ television series aired from 1999 to 2000 in ABS-CBN.

“Happy anniversary to my childhood love team and my idol Jolens. Napasaya niyo ang kabataan ko ‘pag napapanood ko kayo together, movies and sitcom. Love you both idol. Chuvachoochoo,” another fan wrote, referencing Magdangal’s song with Nikki Valdez.

The song was part of “Hey Babe‘s” soundtrack, a romantic comedy film of the love team released in 1999 under Star Cinema.

Agustin and Magdangal were one of the iconic love teams in the Philippine showbiz in the ’90s.

Their projects involved movies considered to have “redefined rom-com in the late ’90s” such as “Gimik,” “Kung Ayaw Mo Huwag Mo,” “Flames: The Movie” and “Hey Babe!”