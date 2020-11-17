Survivors ready: Ex-castaway calls for typhoon relief in honor of ‘Survivor: Cagayan’

A former contestant from the 28th season of American reality television show “Survivor” is helping gather cash donations for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses, particularly those in Cagayan Valley.

Kass McQuillen, a contestant of “Survivor: Cagayan” aired in 2014, encouraged the series’ fans to contribute to the initiative of the Kaya Natin! Movement which aims to provide relief assistance to communities hardest-hit by the typhoon.

“Survivor fans – If you donate at least PHP 2800 (about $61 US) to typhoon relief in Cagayan/Luzon in honor of Survivor Cagayan, I will do a 10 (min) Skype or Zoom call with you or a friend. Must show proof of donation. #ReliefPH #CagayanNeedsHelp,” she tweeted on Sunday.

McQuillen added that she will share a “special holiday message” to the individual or their loved ones in exchange for their donation to the relief operations.

Survivor fans – If you donate at least $PHP 2800 (about $61 US) to typhoon relief in Cagayan/Luzon in honor of Survivor Cagayan I will do a 10 Skype or Zoom call with you or a friend. Must show proof of donation. #ReliefPH #CagayanNeedsHelp https://t.co/OFFRwJz4W8 — Kass McQuillen (@KassMcQ) November 14, 2020

“Survivor: Cagayan” featured 18 contestants from the United States, including McQuillen, who participated in the series for 39 days.

The season was filmed in Palaui Island and in various parts of Cagayan Valley such as Gotan, Anguib and Pozo Robo beaches from July to August 2013.

Meanwhile, McQuillen’s own initiative was lauded by Twitter users who hoped that her “fellow castaways” would follow suit.

“This is very wonderful of you to do. I hope some of your castmates follow suit,” an online user shared.

“Thank you for sharing this! I hope other castaways will follow too,” a Filipino commented to McQuillen’s post with a praying emoji.

Others shared their appreciation for her effort to reach out to Filipinos.

“Salamat, Kass! We appreciate your efforts to help us,” a Twitter user wrote with a heart emoji.

“This is touching, @KassMcQ. Maraming salamat! #ReliefPH #CagayanNeedsHelp,” another online user commented.

Kaya Natin! Movement is a non-partisan community based in Quezon City that advocates for good governance and leadership with integrity.

It recently launched its “Bangon Luzon” relief drive, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President, to help communities hit by Super Typhoon Rolly which ravaged parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. The campaign is now helping victims of Typhoon Ulysses as well.

What happened in Cagayan

Cagayan Valley was one of the regions extremely affected by the widespread flooding attributed to the “accumulated effects” of the typhoons that recently hit the country and the tail-end of the cold front.

Some of the recent tropical cyclones that affected Luzon are Typhoon Pepito, Typhoon Quinta, Super Typhoon Rolly, Severe Tropical Storm Siony, Tropical Storm Tonyo and Typhoon Ulysses.

RELATED: How to solve flooding in Cagayan? Town mayor, climate change body call for science-based solutions

Cagayan’s flooding was also reportedly aggravated by the release of waters from Magat Dam.

A former director of the University of the Philippines’ Marine Science Institute explained that the region serves as a catch basin of water from the surrounding mountain ranges.

Fernando Siringan said that both water and sediments from the mountains cause rivers to overflow, which prompts floods.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba described the incident as the worst flooding that the province has experienced in years.

The region has been placed under a state of calamity on November 14 following the massive flooding that has affected the agricultural province.