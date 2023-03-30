Cagayan’s learning hub, bookdrop machine wow local Twitter

After the online buzz about Valenzuela’s public library, another bibliotheca is earning attention of Pinoy social media users.

Senior history researcher Kristoffer Pasion of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines said he was “pleasantly surprised” to discover a public library “packed with young people.”

“Look at the facilities! And this is not in Manila,” he wrote on a Twitter thread on March 16, where he shared pictures of the Cagayan Provincial Learning and Resource Center (PLRC) in Tuguegarao City.

“And right after our visit, the library’s FB [Facebook] page featured us! Halatang this learning hub is run mainly by young people! Panaloooo! :D,” Pasion added in another tweet.

The history researcher’s first tweet featuring pictures of Cagayan’s public library has earned over 192,000 views, 3,300 likes, and more than 450 retweets so far.

A pleasant surprise to find a public library packed with young people! Look at the facilities! And this is not in Manila. This is the 4-storey Cagayan Provincial Learning and Research Center, right at the center of Tuguegarao! pic.twitter.com/RaFzP67YSk — Kristoffer Pasion (@indiohistorian) March 16, 2023

Pasion was also impressed by the library’s book borrowing-and-returning system.

“Look at this bookdrop machine! All their books have RFID tags! Imagine the ease and comfort of borrowing and returning books. Imagine the encouragement this brings to the young people,” he said.

“The people of Cagayan must be so proud! Kaya dadagsain talaga sila,” Pasion added.

Look at this bookdrop machine! All their books have RFID tags! Imagine the ease and comfort of borrowing and returning books. Imagine the encouragement this brings to the young people. The people of Cagayan must be so proud! Kaya dadagsain talaga sila. ✨ pic.twitter.com/eb1CiHlvxt — Kristoffer Pasion (@indiohistorian) March 16, 2023

His tweets were well-received by some Filipinos in the replies thread.

“So cooool!” a Twitter user wrote.

“Ako na BLIS grad: This is so cool!” another online user commented.

“BLIS” refers to a college course, mainly Bachelor of Library and Information Science.

“Public libraries and parks are the infrastructure we need. Hoping more LGUs [local government units] take note and action,” commented a different Filipino.

The public library in Cagayan was inaugurated in 2022 after undergoing renovations.

It received a “Hall of Fame” award from the National Library of the Philippines in the same year.

The library has also received the following recognitions throughout the years:

Star Libraries Beyond Access (2015)

First-ever library to use Destiny Library Manager (2016)

Finalist in Outstanding Tech4Ed Center and second placer in Gawad Parangal sa Tagapangasiwa (2019)

Top Performing Public Library at Provincial Level (2020)

Most Innovative Public Library, first place in Place Gawad Parangal sa Tagapangasiwa (2021)

The Cagayan PLRC envisions itself to be the “center for learning and information hub” in the province of Cagayan.

It seeks to promote local culture and reading with its quality resources and services for the intellectual development of the Cagayan people.

Last month, the Valenzuela City Library also gained online buzz for its state-of-the-art facilities and modern look.

Among those who took notice was screenwriter Jerry Gracio, who commented: “Buháy na buháy ang aklatan ng Valenzuela! Kudos to the City Gov’t! Sino ang may sabi na hindi na uso ang library?”

