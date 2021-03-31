More calls for donations as medical resources run low amid COVID-19 surge

Calls for donation were launched online as medical resources ran low amid the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Vice President Leni Robredo announced that the public can donate medical supplies and other non-perishable items to augment their office’s dwindling resources. They are allocating these to various hospitals and localities.

“Over the past few days, we have been receiving messages from people who are asking how they can be of help. Our answer would always be to check our Facebook page for further announcements,” she began in a Facebook post.

“This morning, we checked our available supplies and I was informed that our medical supplies are already dwindling. Most of what we have now have been allocated to hospitals and LGUs (local government units) sending requests,” Robredo added.

The official said that the Office of the Vice President has been spending their budget that was set aside specifically for such instances.

“We would be able to help more with your in-kind donations,” Robredo continued.

The resources needed are face masks (N95, KN95s and surgical masks), personal protective equipment suits (gown or bunny suits, head cover, shoe cover, gloves), alcohol and disinfectant.

Those interested may also send rice, other non-perishable food items and toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, etc) for their office’s replenishment of food and hygiene kits to be given to communities under lockdown.

Robredo discouraged donors from sending cash and said that her office’s partner, the Kaya Natin Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, is the one handling such donations.

Last week, Gang Capati of volunteer group RockEd Philippines sought leads on who can supply vials of Tocilizumab for COVID-19 patients.

REQUEST FOR HELP:

We need a few vials

of this (Tocilizumab) for Covid patients. The area drug stores ran out of stock. Any leads? Team #RockEdRelief

215pm WED 24 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/TmODBtXbMM — Gang Capati 🇵🇭 (@gangbadoy) March 24, 2021

Writer Katrina Stuart Santiago on Monday also asked for leads on who can supply oxygen tanks.

People in dire need of oxygen tanks, even for private homes. Anyone know how we can facilitate getting tanks? From where and to different homes? DM me for any leads! — katrinastuartsantiago (@radikalchick) March 29, 2021

Last week, a Twitter user shared a Facebook post of a pulmonologist who wrote that beds for COVID-patients were not just the ones lacking on the ground.

“What they don’t report: There are no more high-flow oxygen machines. There are no more ventilators. Remdesivir and Tocilizumab are running out of stock,” Dr. Johann Almazar wrote on his Facebook on March 22.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines holds the highest record of active COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asia region.

Tales of COVID-infected patients dying outside hospital care have surfaced online as health facilities continuously get overwhelmed by the number of cases.