How to help Navotas residents affected by fire incidents

Concerned Filipinos launched donation drives for victims of another fire that occurred in a residential area in Navotas City on Monday which killed five people and injured two individuals.

Reports said the fire started at 3:58 p.m. on November 14 at a residential house along P. Cadorniga Street in Barangay Bagumbayan North and reached its neighboring Barangay Navotas West.

The blaze gutted houses made of light materials that are close to one another, according to Fire Superintendent Joel Diwata, Navotas City fire director.

The fire also spread quickly due to the strong wind at that time.

The intensity of the fire prompted authorities to raise the alarm to Task Force Alpha at 8:22 p.m. This is the alarm level after the fifth alarm has been raised.

In Task Force Alpha, 12 x 12 houses are estimated to be affected.

The next alarm levels are Task Force Bravo, Task Force Charlie and Task Force Delta, Echo, Hotel and India, succeedingly.

The highest alarm level is the General Alarm when the blaze is affecting a major part of the area. At least 80 fire trucks are estimated to be deployed at this level.

The fire in Barangay Bagumbayan North was declared out at 9:22 p.m., more than five hours since the first alarm was raised.

Meanwhile, fatalities include a two-year-old and a mother who went back to the house to find two other family members.

A 64-year-old woman was also among those who sustained injuries.

The city government said that around 200 to 300 families were affected by the blaze. Some of the residents said they were not able to save their belongings and had their businesses destroyed by the fire.

Responders said they had a hard time putting out the fire because of the narrow roads and the water supply interruption in the area.

A week before, another fire gutted a residential area in the city’s Barangay San Roque.

The Navotas City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said that 32 families were affected by the incident on November 8.

The fire was extinguished at around 4:58 a.m., more than an hour after the first alarm was raised.

There were no injuries reported but the estimated damage to properties is estimated at P50,000.

Following the fire incidents, concerned Filipinos initiated donation drives and relief operations for the victims of the blaze.

The following are accepting cash and/or in-kind donations:

Chapel of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary (SM Grand Central)

San Jose Academy

Tourism Movers Society

Vintage Nail and Salon Spa

Navotas National Science High School

Holy Prince Fire and Rescue Volunteer

Sto. Niño de Pasión Parish

Bangkulasi SHS and Angeles NHS: SDRRMC

Navotas Polytechnic College–Student Council

Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School Supreme Student Government