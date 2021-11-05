Clutter now, cash later: How decluttering can send someone to school, support livelihood

The season of giving is near.

A Catholic charity organization is inviting those who are decluttering their homes or conducting clean-ups to offer their items as donations for the less fortunate ones.

Caritas Manila on Friday announced its “Segunda Mana” initiative or declutter for a cause wherein in-kind donations are converted into cash to sustain its triple line development program.

The donations will be able to help fund over 5,000 vocational and college scholars nationwide under the organization’s Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program (YSLEP).

YSLEP, according to its website, is a program that provides education to underprivileged but deserving youth. It is also a leadership formation initiative that hones scholars to have self-discipline, moral integrity and social responsibility.

The Segunda Mana donations will also support the livelihood of over 300 micro-entrepreneurs and their families from informal sectors like Baseco and Payatas.

The initiative will likewise promote the 3Rs or the “reduce, reuse, recycle” practice as a means to reduce wastes in the environment.

Filipinos can drop off their donations at the office of Caritas located in 2002 Jesus St. at Pandacan, Manila.

They can also drop the items off at any Segunda Mana Charity Outlet.

Those who have queries or concerns may contact the Segunda Mana Facebook page or send an email at Segunda_mana@yahoo.com.