Lea Salonga briefly appears on local Twitter’s trending list ‘Hip-Hop’ category. Here’s why.

Award-winning singer Lea Salonga landed on the “Hip-Hop” category of Twitter’s top trending list on Wednesday because of a viral reaction of Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo of Epik High.

On Wednesday, Salonga tweeted her appreciation for Epik High.

“Thanks to a nudge, I’ve now just discovered #EpikHigh. Where on earth have I been… their stuff is fantastic!” Salonga wrote.

She also tagged the group’s members—Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz.

Tablo took notice of her tweet and expressed his excitement after he learned that the renowned Filipina actress and singer liked their music.

He revealed that he is a “lifelong fan” of the singer and even tweeted some lyrics of “Reflection,” the song she famously sang in Disney’s animated version of “Mulan.”

OH MY GOD LEA SALONGA!!!!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU HEARD MY MUSIC!!!! I AM A LIFELONG FAN!!!! 레아 살롱가 누님이 우리 음악을 으아 진짜 미쳤다 나 성공했어!!!!! WHO~~ IS THAT GIRL I SEE~~~~~~ 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/y3YHRQQZwm — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) January 20, 2021

Tablo and Salonga’s tweets have since gone viral, prompting them to enter local Twitter’s top trending list on Wednesday afternoon.

Both of them landed on the “Hip-Hop” category of the microblogging platform despite Salonga being known for her ballad hits and Broadway songs.

A social media user took notice of this and mentioned the desire for a collaboration between the two artists.

not at lea salonga trending under hiphop pic.twitter.com/nvFuX1UbuJ — I'M MAD (@jiwonindaey0) January 20, 2021

“I need a Tablo x Lea Salonga collab,” the online user added.

Epik High has been a mainstay on South Korea’s hip-hop scene “for nearly two decades,” according to a TIME feature in July 2019.

They debuted in 2003 and their music has been known for its “lyrical complexity, often containing delicate introspective messages or sharp commentary on social issues.”

“They also don’t shy away from incorporating different genres such as soul and R&B, carving out a distinct niche in the competitive Korean music industry,” the feature reads.

Epik High has released 11 studio albums throughout their musical career.

The group also earned several music awards in South Korea and became the first South Korean hip-hop group to play at music and arts festival Coachella.