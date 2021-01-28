US pop sensation MAX, BTS’ Suga team up anew for star-studded ‘Blueberry Eyes’ remix

American recording star MAX and Suga of South Korean boyband BTS made a huge comeback with the release of “Blueberry Eyes” remix— this time featuring two of the most promising global acts breakthrough hip-hop star Lil Mosey and singer-songwriter Olivia O’brien.

The release of this star-studded remix came after the global success of MAX and Suga’s maiden collab smash.

“Having Lil Mosey, the mastermind behind ‘Blueberry Faygo,’ add his story to ‘Blueberry Eyes’ felt too iconic not to create the ultimate blueberry hit song,” MAX said.

“The cherry on top is getting to add the legendary voice of my friend Olivia O’Brien. I’m so excited for this final chapter of ‘Blueberry Eyes’ with my brother Suga and honored to work with all of these incredible artists on this new version of the song,” he added.

MAX and Suga have been featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist during the release of this remix last Friday with the song making it to the top spot of iTunes in 66 countries. It as also trended worldwide on Twitter and topped YouTube’s Video Hot List.

“Blueberry Eyes” has also been featured on several of Spotify’s coveted playlists including Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising and Mood Booster, to name but a few.

The music video of this latest remix has garnered 840,625 views and 169,000 likes on YouTube as of writing.

In November, MAX and Suga also released “Blueberry Eyes” Steve Aoki Remix which earned more than five million global streams and two million views on YouTube.

International men’s magazine GQ has labeled MAX as “Young Pop God” while American media brand Billboard dubbed him as “top popstar to watch.”

He rose to fame following the success of his first album “Hell’s Kitchen Angel.”

The American recording star recently released his second album “Colour Vision” which also carries his current single featuring Suga. —Rosette Adel

