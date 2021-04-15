Rockstars in the kitchen: Four TikTok celebrities rule with cooking videos

Four popular personalities dominated TikTok with their cooking prowess. Some of them are actual chefs.

The top four celebrities who are also rock stars in the kitchen are:

Marvin Agustin

Agustin, actor-turned-restauranteur, shares videos about food, original recipes and other types of cooking videos to his followers on his account.

He then took up culinary courses at the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management (ISCAHM) and currently owns many well-known restaurants such as Sumo Sam and John and Yoko.

Prior to being a chef, Agustin is popular for his movies with another veteran actress Jolina Magdangal such as “Flames: The Movie,” “Kung Ayaw Mo, Huwag Mo!” and “Hey Babe!”

KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion only learned how to prepare her own meals during the tough lockdowns last year and shared her recipes with her fans on TikTok.

Concepcion, who became popular for her roles in TV shows such as “Lovers in Paris” and movies such as “When I Met U,” learned more new recipes during quarantine and her interest in cooking fostered as well.

In the video, the actress creates her version of the Asian chicken curry.

Erwan Heussaff

Erwan Heussaff, celebrity chef and husband of Anne Curtis-Smith, is an enthusiast of healthy food.

Heussaff became popular for his website The Fat Kid Inside where he inspired many Filipinos and other people in the world on how to lose weight, loves food but practice a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

He also operates the restaurant group Mothership F&B Group where high-end restaurants Crisp on 28th and Pink Panda fall under.

In his account, the vlogger and chef shares how he prepares healthy dishes and other food discoveries.

Ninong Ry

Ryan Morales Reyes, popularly known as Ninong Ry, is a celebrity chef who became an internet sensation on YouTube and TikTok for his light and funny cooking videos.

So far, Ry has over 693,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In his TikTok account, Ry shares original, mouthwatering food preparations to his followers.

Since the start of the quarantine period, many Filipinos made TikTok their go-to platform for entertainment, information and creativity as they joined dance challenges, trends and other types of videos that allow them to engage with one another virtually.