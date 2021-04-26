After Grammys nod, Fil-Am H.E.R. takes home her first ‘Best Original Song’ Oscar

Filipina-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. just added an Oscar trophy to her personal collection after she won the best original song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” at the 93rd Academy Awards.

READ: Key winners at the 2021 Academy Awards

She performed this track during the pre-show.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, thanked her father for the music influence.

“All those days of Sly and the Family Stone and Marvin Gaye, thank you, Dad, it really paid off,” she was quoted by Deadline as saying.

She also mentioned her believed about the power of music.

“Musicians and filmmakers, I believe we have the opportunity to tell the truth and write the history the way it was. Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing, I’m going to fight for us,” H.E.R. said.

The 23-year-old artist also said this Oscar was meaningful for her after George Floyd murder verdict.

Last week, the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd during an arrest last May.

Floyd was a 46-year-old Black man who died with his neck pinned to the street under Chauvin’s knee.

“I couldn’t think of better timing to win something like this. I’m happy to be at the Oscars, it’s an important film that educating people, I feel connected to my roots,” H.E.R. was also quoted as saying.

Last month, H.E.R. won Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

She also won Best R&B Song for “Better than I Imagined.”

After her win, H.E.R. then gave a shout-out to her Filipino fans through a TikTok video where she mimicked her aunt with a Filipino-English accent.

RELATED: After snagging ‘Song of the Year’ nod at Grammys, H.E.R. wows fans with Tita’s Filipino accent

