Fresh from Oscar win, Fil-Am H.E.R. releases new single with Chris Brown

After her historic win at the 63rd Grammy Awards and 93rd Academy Awards, Filipino-American H.E.R. dropped her new single with multi-platinum Grammy Award winner Chris Brown on Wednesday.

H.E.R. wrote “Come Through” with Brown, Cardiak and Tiara Thomas.

This R&B track will be a part of her highly anticipated new album, Back Of My Mind—to be released this summer via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The single was produced by Cardiak.

Another Brown-H.E.R. collab

This is not the first time this chart-topping pair has collaborated.

In 2018, H.E.R. joined Brown on his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” tour and displayed her musicianship to sold-out audiences.

The following year, the award-winning Filipino-American musician collaborated with Brown on “Come Together” from his platinum-selling, ninth studio album Indigo, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured the #1 hit single “No Guidance” with Drake.

Additional collaboration also includes the “Slide Remix” featuring Brown, Pop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Historic wins

The release of “Come Through” came after H.E.R. scored the top spot for her hit single “Damage.” It’s now available on digital and streaming platforms worldwide via RCA Records/Sony Music.

Last month, she also bagged the Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards for her song “I Can’t Breathe” and then won the Best Original song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” at the prestigious Academy Awards.

READ: After Grammys nod, Fil-Am H.E.R. takes home her first ‘Best Original Song’ Oscar

The song bested fellow nominees from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (“Hear My Voice”), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (“Husavik”), The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (“Io Sì (Seen)”) and One Night in Miami (“Speak Now”).

In an after-show press conference, H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, said she is happy to represent young Black and Filipino girls.

“Me just being up there is a message. It’s a message to all the young Black and Filipino girls. Black or Filipino—that you can be up here too. What you say matters. What you sing matters, what you play what you write, it matters. It’s a reflection of who we are,” she said. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: ‘You can be up here too’: Oscar winner H.E.R. tells young Blacks and Filipinos