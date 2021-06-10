Ivana Alawi celebrates YouTube milestone by giving relief goods to Manila’s less unfortunate

For Ivana Alawi‘s fans and viewers, she is the epitome of a true influencer.

The vlogger-actress celebrated her YouTube milestone of reaching 13 million subscribers on the platform by giving away relief packs to less fortunate residents of Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ayoko na sanang i-celebrate nang engrande o gumastos sa celebration, kasi mas gusto ko na lang itulong sa mga taong nangangailangan. Kailangang maging praktikal ngayong pandemic,” the 24-year-old said in her vlog.

“I hope ma-inspire din kayo to help out in your own way. Hindi naman kailangan magbigay nang madami, hindi din kailangan magluto ka nang marami, importante lang galing sa puso,” Ivana added.

Each of Ivana’s relief pack contains cans of sardines, rice, cake cups, five kilograms of rice, a box of Vitamin C capsules and a pack of face masks.

“Sobrang tumataba ‘yung puso (ko) kasi may mga nag-smile. Gusto kong mag-thank you kay God for giving us the blessings, of course sa inyo, sa mga nanood. Lagi kong ibabalik sa inyo ‘to,” she said, sharing her experiences while distributing the goods.

Her viewers shared that they were inspired by Ivana’s selfless initiative and lauded her for how she uses her influence for the better.

“Ito talaga ang vlogger na binabalik ang blessings niya sa mga tao. Maganda na mabait pa… (heart symbols) Congrats IVANA and family,” a YouTube user wrote.

“This is what they (call) an influencer,” commented another online user.

“This is (the) true definition of a YouTuber sharing her blessings to others… rather than buying expensive things (smiling face emoji). That’s why idol ko siya kahit nung ‘di pa siya masyadong kilala. She deserves more subscribers because she’s paying back. Kung ano naa-achieve niya ngayon, including her family… I love you, Alawi family,” wrote another YouTube user.

Last year, Ivana was named as YouTube Philippines’ top creator for 2020, outranking other celebrity vloggers such as Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

It is also not unusual for Ivana to be involved in selfless initiatives.

Earlier this year, the vlogger gave food delivery riders helmets and cash amounting to P10,000 each as a show of appreciation for their hard work, especially this pandemic.

Ivana also distributed thousands of relief packs to Filipinos who were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan Valley last year.