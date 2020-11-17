‘Share the love’: Ivana Alawi distributes relief goods for affected Filipinos in Cagayan Valley

Vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi shared that she repacked and distributed relief goods to Filipinos affected by Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan Valley.

The 23-year-old internet sensation shared pictures of her relief activities on her social media accounts on Tuesday where she urged Filipinos to “share the love” and help their fellow Pinoys.

“Repacked and distributed relief goods para sa mga naapektuhan ng bagyong Ulysses dito sa Cagayan and Isabela. Share the love,” Alawi tweeted with a heart and a smiling face-with-hearts emoji.

She also shared her post on her Facebook page, where it has gained more than 399,000 likes and reactions, 11,000 comments and 24,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

This was not the first time that Alawi did such charitable initiatives.

During the first month of the government-imposed strict lockdown, also known as enhanced community quarantine, Alawi repacked relief goods for people affected by the stay-at-home directive.

Meanwhile, other local celebrities who embarked on the recent relief operations in Tuguegarao City to help the typhoon victims were KC Concepcion and Ruffa Gutierrez.

The actresses helped in distributing relief packs and were able to reportedly uplift the communities with their presence.

Cagayan Valley was one of the regions extremely affected by the widespread flooding attributed to the “accumulated effects” of the typhoons that recently hit the country and the tail-end of the cold front.

Some of the recent tropical cyclones that affected Luzon are Typhoon Pepito, Typhoon Quinta, Super Typhoon Rolly, Severe Tropical Storm Siony, Tropical Storm Tonyo and Typhoon Ulysses.

The flooding in the region was also reportedly aggravated by the release of waters from Magat Dam.

The region is composed of the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

A former director of the University of the Philippines’ Marine Science Institute explained that the region serves as a catch basin of water from the surrounding mountain ranges.