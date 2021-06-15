K-drama fans thrilled amid reports of Park Seo-joon joining MCU

By
Interaksyon
-
June 15, 2021 - 3:07 PM
This composite photo shows Park Seo-joon and Captain Marvel. (Instagram/bn_sj2013; Facebook/Captain Marvel)

Fans of K-drama star Park Seo-joon are stoked after rumored reports that the actor will become the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“PARK SEO JOON WORLD DOMINATION. IT IS WHAT IT IS,” a Twitter user exclaimed.

“No FREAKING way…. as a marvel fan, I’m screaming.. as a Park Seo Joon fan, I’m crying… [T]hank u for sharing this,” another Twitter user said.

“If this is true – I’m so happy for #ParkSeoJoon! Really hope Marvel will do him justice. Seo Joon’s an excellent actor – don’t waste his talent @Marvel,” a Twitter user emphasized. 

Other K-drama fans also analyzed the potential debut of Seo Joon, citing that he will be the second Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie.

Star News reported on Tuesday that Seo Joon will star alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel.” This is scheduled to be released in North America on Nov. 11, 2022.

The reports added that the Hallyu star is scheduled to leave for the United States in the second half of 2021, after filming his movie “Concrete Utopia.”

As of writing, Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT has responded: “no comment” regarding the reports.

—Ma. Alena O. Castillo

