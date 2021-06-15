K-drama fans thrilled amid reports of Park Seo-joon joining MCU

Fans of K-drama star Park Seo-joon are stoked after rumored reports that the actor will become the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“PARK SEO JOON WORLD DOMINATION. IT IS WHAT IT IS,” a Twitter user exclaimed.

“No FREAKING way…. as a marvel fan, I’m screaming.. as a Park Seo Joon fan, I’m crying… [T]hank u for sharing this,” another Twitter user said.

“If this is true – I’m so happy for #ParkSeoJoon! Really hope Marvel will do him justice. Seo Joon’s an excellent actor – don’t waste his talent @Marvel,” a Twitter user emphasized.

Other K-drama fans also analyzed the potential debut of Seo Joon, citing that he will be the second Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie.

So we have Ma Dong-Seok and Park Seo Joon now joining the MCU cast making them the first 2 Korean actors to star on MCU films. Ma Dong Seok- The Eternals November 4, 2021

Park Seo Joon- The Marvels November 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NJKJtbhkHs — ً (@kdramatreats) June 15, 2021

in 2019, Park Seo Joon was wondering why Korean film industry don't make movies with an amazing universe like Marvel movies and now he might be joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 … you guys… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5ubAGuCZ0X — suzu 🌼 (@amaryllisies) June 15, 2021

Star News reported on Tuesday that Seo Joon will star alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel.” This is scheduled to be released in North America on Nov. 11, 2022.

The reports added that the Hallyu star is scheduled to leave for the United States in the second half of 2021, after filming his movie “Concrete Utopia.”

As of writing, Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT has responded: “no comment” regarding the reports.

—Ma. Alena O. Castillo