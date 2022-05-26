Weekend’s coming: Trailers of big, big movie releases to watch

Moviegoers (and movie streamers) are recently treated with teasers to much-awaited film titles of major franchises and major stars.

Just to make sure you’re in the loop, here are the top of mind.

Baymax!

Disney finally titles the sequel to the 2014 Oscar-winning animated flick “Big Hero 6″—which has a rather forgettable title—after the unforgettable lovable robot Baymax. “Baymax!” is streaming on Disney+ in June.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise is at it again, doing the impossible once more in another anticipated installment. The producer-lead actor probably learned from “The Hobbit” in stretching one title into several movies.

This upcoming Ethan Hunt thriller “Dead Reckoning“—complete with the signature death-defying dives and car chases—comes in two parts, the first of which is in cinemas in 2023.

Avatar: Way of Water

The 2009 best picture film “Avatar” by director James Cameron is returning with a trilogy. The first, subtitled “Way of Water,” is slated for December this year.

And no, kids, don’t confuse this with the 2017 best picture movie “The Shape of Water” starring another blue otherworldly creature.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Two major trailers of Chris Hemsworth movies dropped in the past week, but the Marvel brand makes one of the two more notable.

The Aussie actor reprises his role as the god of thunder minus a magical hammer, which is now being wielded inexplicably by his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who goes by the monicker “Mighty Thor,” played by Natalie Portman.

Gray Man

Headlining this upcoming Netflix spy thriller by directors Anthony and Joe Russo are names that can’t go any bigger: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Evans’ “Knives Out” co-star Ana de Armas is also in the cast alongside “Bridgerton” Season 1 leading man Regé-Jean Page is also in his first big flick.