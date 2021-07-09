‘Nature of men to cheat?’ Robin Padilla slammed for remarks on Kylie, Aljur split

Filipinos online criticized the statement of actor Robin Padilla regarding the separation of his daughter Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica last Thursday which was perceived to promote “toxic masculinity.”

“Kasi sa panahon ngayon, ‘wag na tayong maglokohan. Panahon ngayon, ‘di ako naniniwala na merong lalaki na makakatanggi sa tukso,” the veteran actor said in an interview with the talent manager and artist Ogie Diaz.

Robin added that he understands Abrenica because he has also been in the same situation many times.

“Hindi ‘yan pwedeng hindi mangyari. Kalokohan ang hindi mangyari [third party issue] lalo at nasa showbiz tayo,” Robin said.

Online users did not welcome the actor’s comments and perceived it as trying to normalize and tolerate cheating because it’s “natural” for men.

“May I just point out how problematic it is for Robin Padilla to tell Kylie Padilla that she should be thankful Aljur is a ‘man’ and real men actually cheat?” former news reporter Gillian Cortez wrote.

“Anyone who has decency shouldn’t be cheating, the same way people aren’t supposed to be martyrs for it,” she added.

“I’m so sorry your dad said this to you,” voice artist Inka Magnaye tweeted.

“It isn’t a gender thing. Good people don’t cheat. Period,” she added.

“If that’s the case then I wont engage myself in your so-called ‘marriage’ if a man can cheat everytime they want to and tolerate them because of peoples justification ‘kasi nga lalaki’. What a trash,” a Twitter user commented.

Robin also said that he is in no position to interfere with his daughter’s marriage and confront Aljur.

“Ano sasabihin ko kay Aljur? ‘G*go ka! Ba’t ka nambabae?’ Sasabihin sa akin ni Aljur, ‘Bakit kayo, Pa, hindi ba kayo nambabae?’ Ayoko masagot nun. Ayoko. Mapapahiya ako,” he said.

However, the actor said he is hopeful that Kylie and Aljur can still fix their marriage for he believes that there is still love between the two.

Last Thursday, following Robin’s interview, Kylie opened up about their breakup in a statement sent to GMA Network’s “24 Oras.” She also asked the public to respect their decision to split.

The two are working on co-parenting.

Kylie and Aljur have been married since December 2018. They revealed they were in a relationship in July 2011.

Rumors about their breakup started when fans noticed that Kylie was no longer wearing her wedding ring after making a cryptic post last February.

