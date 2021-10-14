Liza Soberano disowns TikTok post claiming she supports ex-senator’s presidential bid

Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano flagged a post claiming that she supports a former senator’s presidential bid in the 2022 elections as “false information.”

The 23-year-old actress on Thursday responded to a Twitter user who told her that one of her pictures was allegedly being used by the supporters of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on TikTok.

“Hi Ms. @lizasoberano, please check and be aware of this one po, ginagamit po nila ‘yung photos mo and pinapakalat nila na you are a supporter of BBM,” the online user wrote.

“Thank you for informing me. BEWARE OF FALSE INFORMATION EVERYBODY!” Liza responded.

Thank you for informing me. BEWARE OF FALSE INFORMATION EVERYBODY! https://t.co/WWc0tZzeMF — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) October 14, 2021

She also informed her Instagram followers about it.

“This is not true. Please help us report the account spreading this false information,” Liza wrote in an Instagram Story.

Liza has a photo of her in a red shirt but its origin is not stemming from her alleged support to the presidential aspirant.

It is a picture of her wearing a red shirt with the logo and name of an independent children’s organization, Save the Children.

She has been the ambassadress of its Philippine counterpart since April.

Red is also the organization’s color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

Meanwhile, the Marcos family has been associated with the color red in politics.

Liza is among the celebrities who have shaded their social media accounts pink when Vice President Leni Robredo declared her intention to run as a president

The actress posted a selfie through an Instagram Story where she had a pink background. She also accompanied it with emojis of pink hearts and the Philippine flag.

Robredo previously said that pink is one of her campaign colors since it was recently tagged as a global color of activism.