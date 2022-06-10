Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari —reports

LOS ANGELES — Pop singer Britney Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years together, according to media reports.

The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Two months later, the “Stronger” singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, she said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.

A source close to the couple had told Reuters earlier on Thursday the singer and her fiance were set to marry. Various media outlets reported they had wed. Representatives for Spears and Asghari could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hollywood industry publication Variety also reported that the wedding day was interrupted when Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, trespassed on her property.

Quoting the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, it said deputies were sent to Spears’ home following a trespassing complaint and had arrested Alexander under an out-of-county warrant. The Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Spears, 40, announced in April that she and Asghari were expecting a baby. A month later, the singer said she had suffered a miscarriage.

Iranian-born Asghari, 28, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series “Black Monday”.

— Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Gareth Jones