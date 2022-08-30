How Herlene Nicole Budol reacted to her Miss Planet International 2022 bid

“Huwag nyo akong iiwan mga Hiponatics ko, mga KaSquammy at KaBudol ko dyan.”

This was the message of Herlene Nicole Budol to her fans after she was announced to represent the Philippines at Miss Planet International 2022.

Budol finished as the first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 on July 31.

Although she did not win the major crown, Miss Planet International chose Budol to represent the country on the international stage on Nov. 19, 2022, in Kampala, Uganda.

“We are glad to announce that Herlene Hipon Budol first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 will represent The Philippines at the Miss Planet International 2022 pageant to be held on November 19th in Kampala, Uganda ‘The Pearl of Africa’,” the post reads.

“Candidates from all over the world will enjoy the beauty of Lake Victoria, the world’s largest tropical lake, the most exuberant magic of the green of its nature that dominates Ugandan landscapes,” it added.

Budol reacted excitedly to this news.

In a Facebook post, Budol recalled the tension she felt when she made a promise to her manager Wilbert Tolentino when she was starting her career.

“OMG! Kahit andito pa ako sa Coron, Palawan at nag-eenjoy ng vacation, nararamdaman ko nanaman uli yung tension at yung mission na pinangukuan ko kay Sir Wilbert Tolentino na gagawin ko lahat para sa pamilya ko at mainspire ang mga bagong henerasyon,” the beauty queen said.

Budol also asked for her fans’ support as she enters a new competition.

“Huwag nyo akong iiwan mga Hiponatics ko, mga KaSquammy at KaBudol ko dyan. Salamat in advance sa Binibining Pilipinas,” she said.

The Binibining Pilipinas beauty received a shower of support from them via the comments section of her post.

“Good luck po Ms. H we love you and always support you since the day we met you,” one supposrter said.

“May God guide & bless you always on your journey…Take care and keep on being you,” another said with heart emojis.

Prior to this, Budol also won the following minor prizes at the conclusion of Binibining Pilipinas 2022:

RELATED: ‘Pang-barangay to 1st runner up’: A look at Herlene Budol’s Binibining Pilipinas journey

The performances of the comedian-turned-beauty queen throughout the national pageant also won the hearts of audiences both at the venue and via online streaming. She used the Filipino language during the question and answer portion of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

READ: Herlene Budol lauded for answering Binibining Pilipinas 2022 question in Filipino

Meanwhile, Tolentino, her manager, was also chosen as the national director of Miss Planet International Philippines.

On its website, it was stated that Miss Planet International seeks to find its female champion who will support conservation efforts of the planet.

“Our contestants will spread the message of hope for planetary conservation efforts through the support of corporate sponsors and governmental ministries throughout the world,” part of its mission reads.