‘Pang-barangay to 1st runner up’: A look at Herlene Budol’s Binibining Pilipinas journey

A pageant page released a fan video about the pageant journey of Herlene Nicole Budol, who finished as the first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 on July 31.

The comedienne turned beauty queen has been an inspiration to her fans since she joined the local pageant scene.

Despite not winning a crown, Budol, who represented Angono, Rizal, won the hearts of audiences both at the venue and via online streaming last Sunday.

She also won the following minor prizes:

To further celebrate her victory, a pageant page called Pageantry Fanatics released a fan-made video that showcased her story.

“She was bodyshamed, faceshamed and got bashed but still remained UNBOTHERED. (heart emoji). Watch her journey on how Binibini and her manager Sir Wilbert Tolentino changed her life forever. Congratulations again, Herlene! (heart emoji),” the post reads.

The video showed the interview with Karen Davila when Budol first expressed her desire to join the Binibining Pilipinas competition last April.

The video interview itself could still be accessed on Davila’s YouTube channel.

At that time, Budol said that she is nervous that she would not be able to live up to the standards of the national beauty contest.

“Yung utak ko medyo hindi pasado sa standards siguro ng Binibining Pilipinas. Pang-barangay lang po ako,” she said.

Footage of the time she got in the pageant and her training throughout the competition was also shown in the feature.

The video then showcased Budol’s best moments on stage during the preliminaries and on the coronation night.

The background music is the song “This Is Me” from the 2017 musical drama “The Greatest Showman.”

The video has so far garnered 3.7 million views, 278,000 reactions and 2,000 comments.

Filipinos showered Budol with congratulatory remarks and praises in the comments section.

“She has inspired a lot of people including me. Im so proud of her. Congratulations!” one Facebook user said.

“Now we can definitely conclude and say that her transformation is to inspire many of us, and so she did. She is uniquely beautiful with a mission. Congratulations! Once again Herlene Nicole, super proud kami sayo,” another user commented.

“She is blessed with people around that supports her, pushing her and bringing her best version of herself and I can see her better future. Push pa hipon girl!! We’re proud of you!” another user cheered.

Budol was the only candidate in the top 12 finalists who answered in Filipino, thus later earning her praises on social media.

Cecilio “Cece” Asuncion, director and founder of Slay Model Management, was the one who asked her the following question:

“A beauty pageant is a space for transformation. What has been your biggest character transformation since you joined and how can this make you deserving of a crown tonight?”

Here is Budol’s full answer:

“Para sa akin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa akin, ang sarap pa lang mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap at ang aking transpormasyon ay magbigay ng inspirasyon because I know for myself that I’m uniquely beautiful with a mission.”

Prior to joining pageantry, Budol gained fame as a TV host and a comedian at a variety game show “Wowowin.”

She has since starred in different TV shows, including her documentary episode in GMA-7’s “Magpakailanman: A Girl Named Hipon (The Herlene Budol Story)” in 2021 and online series “Ang Babae Sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

