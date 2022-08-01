Herlene Budol lauded for answering Binibining Pilipinas 2022 question in Filipino

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate from Angono, Rizal Herlene Nicole Budol, popularly known as “Hipon girl,” earned praises on social media after answering an English question in Filipino during the pageant’s Q&A portion.

The comedienne turned beauty queen wowed online audiences with her answer at the coronation night last Sunday.

In a tweet, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa expressed her support for Budol.

“Ganyan nga Nicole Budol normalize using our language in Philippine beauty pageants, coz why not?!!!! #BinibiningPilipinas2022,” the former beauty queen tweeted.

The question assigned to Budol was asked by Cecilio “Cece” Asuncion, director and founder of Slay Model Management.

The question was “A beauty pageant is a space for transformation. What has been your biggest character transformation since you joined and how can this make you deserving of a crown tonight?”

After stating his question for the candidate, Asuncion asked if she wanted him to translate it to Filipino to which the Angono, Rizal candidate agreed.

“Para sa akin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa akin, ang sarap pa lang mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap at ang aking transpormasyon ay magbigay ng inspirasyon because I know for myself that I’m uniquely beautiful with a mission,” answered Budol.

Among the top 12 candidates, only Budol answered the question in Filipino.

One Twitter user thanked Budol for expressing herself in the “language of national origin” without hesitation.

“Change is needed now. We ought to select a representative who isn’t hesitant to express herself in “Tagalog,” our language of national origin. And thanks to you Herlene #BinibiningPilipinas2022,” the tweet reads.

Another online user expressed his amazement at the answer of the comedienne candidate.

“To my surprise, Ms. Herlene Budol really amazed me throughout the #BinibiningPilipinas2022 competition. It’s so comforting to hear a candidate speak Tagalog, not to mention to see that she had a shrimp image embedded on the back of her gown. 🦐✨,” the Twitter user posted with shrimp emoji.

Before joining the national beauty pageant, the host-comedienne became famous as the “Hipon Girl” at the noontime show “Wowowin”.

Budol ended her first Binibining Pilipinas pageant as the 1st runner-up, while also bagging six special awards namely Binibining Shein, Binibining Pizza Hut, Binibining Kumi, Jag Queen, Binibining Silka and Binibining World Balance.

