‘Hindi ko po nilaro’: Herlene Budol adresses ‘dogshow’ comments about MGI PH presscon

Comedienne-vlogger Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol apologized for her demeanor when she answered the questions during the press conference of the Miss Grand International Philippines 2023 which caught social media users’ attention.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up was accused of “dogshowing” the event since she answered in a manner that some pageant fans and followers found to be unserious.

Others thought Herelene lacked poise in how she carried herself as an aspiring beauty queen.

During the press conference, pageant analyst Summer Smith of Crown Sisters asked the following: “Apart from your big social media following, what else have you got in order to win the crown?”

Summer also shared that she had the opportunity to meet Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil, who she said “loves someone who’s got a big social media following.”

“Thank you for that looong question for me… chariz. I have a big followers because I have a big heart. O, English ‘yon, ha? Nakapag-compose po ako kaagad. Um, ano nga ulit ‘yung tanong?” Herlene said.

Summer then translated her question to Filipino, to which Herlene answered: “I think this is the right time. Last year, siguro hindi ko po oras. Ang sabi nga ng adbokasiya ng Miss Grand is… ano ba ‘yon? World peace and what else again? Stop the war and peace. Since I was young… ah, ang sarap mag-English!”

Herlene then shared some of her life experiences, which include being bullied when she was a child.

Reports said that at some point at the press con, she heard a phone ring and quipped: “Pakisagot po nung tumatawag.”

Clips of the Q and A moment were uploaded on social media, where Herlene garnered criticisms from some pageant followers and other Filipinos who questioned the manner of how she carried herself in the press con.

Some of the comments include:

“The second-hand embarrassment, broo,” a Facebook user commented with crying face emojis.

“Sabaw,” another Filipino wrote. “Sabaw” is a Filipino expression meant to refer to someone whose brain is having a hard time functioning or someone who is not in a clear-headed state of mind.

“Dogshow si accling, hahahahaha,” commented another Pinoy on Twitter.

“Dogshow” is a term used for a person who is supposed to do something but ends up making a mess out of it. “Accling,” meanwhile, is an offshoot of “accla,” which is an informal alternative term for “bakla.”

“Pucha, akala mo nag-vo-vlog lang siya, nag-e-expect pa yata ng sound effects. CRINGEYYYYY,” another Twitter user commented.

Herlene addressed the comments in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 20, where she apologized for her decorum at that time and credited it to nervousness.

“Sa sobrang kaba ko po, hindi [ko po] na-explain ‘yung kung anong gusto [ko pong] sabihin, sorry. I admit ‘di po ako magaling sa lahat ng bagay and sorry kung nawalan po kayo sa’kin ng kumpyansa sa isang pagkakamali. I’ll try my best to make you proud,” she said.

“Hindi ko po nilaro, [‘di ko] lang po talaga na-gets ‘yung tanong and I accept it. Hindi po ako perpekto. Thank you for those people na naniniwala [pa din] po [sa akin],” the vlogger added.

Herlene also released videos on her Facebook page addressing the negative comments.

According to the Binibining Pilipinas runner-up, she regrets the incident and that she was very sorry for what happened.

Herlene also said this might be her last attempt to join a beauty pageant.

Herlene made waves after finishing as a first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022, where she also answered an English question in Filipino during the Question and Answer segment.

She represented the Philippines in the Miss Planet International 2022 but withdrew due to “uncertainties by the organizers.”

Herlene is now trying her luck at the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 where she will compete against 29 other aspiring beauty queens to win the title at the coronation on July 13.