Rabiya Mateo stuns in Princess Jasmine costume for GMA’s Halloween party

Fellow beauty queens are in awe of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo‘s look for GMA Network‘s first-ever Halloween party last Sunday.

The former beauty queen, who is now a talent of the Kapuso network, dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s “Aladdin” in “The Sparkle Spell,” the Halloween party of the Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Kapuso stars were told to come in their “scariest, sexiest, and most stylish costumes.”

Talents from other networks, popular social media influencers and GMA executives and officers also graced the event.

Rabiya came as the feisty princess of fictional Agrabah and shared her look on Instagram with the caption: “I can show you the WORLD, Baby.”

The Facebook account of Miss Universe Philippines also uploaded her pictures, referring to her as “Queen Rabiya Mateo,” a reference to her reign as Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

“Here’s Queen Rabiya Mateo as Princess Jasmine at #TheSparkleSpell Halloween Ball. Take a look on her sexiest, alluring, and most stylish costume as she slays the Blood Carpet at #TheSparkleSpell Halloween Party!” it said.

Rabiya got the look of Jasmine with the help of stylists Em Millan and Rain Dagala, while Fhilip Jio Tolentino Villaluz was the one who designed her costume.

Drew Galleguez served as Rabiya’s make-up artist while her jewelry was by LVNA By Drake Dustin.

Associates Rioliza Camantigue and Elaine Villapando also helped create Rabiya’s glamorous look.

Rabiya’s costume amazed her fellow beauty queens who commented on her Instagram posts.

“Love this look on you, omg,” Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi wrote.

“Grabe ka na talagaaaa,” Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc commented with emojis of a heart-eyed face, smiling face-with-tears and heart hands.

“RAB,” Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold wrote with a fire emoji.

“WOW,” Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez commented.

“ANG GANDA,” Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said with a heart emoji.

Rabiya said she chose Jasmine for her Halloween costume since she likes the Disney princess’ personality.

“I think ‘yung quality ni Jasmine that I like the most is that she is never silent about anything in life,” she told GMA News.

“Well, she is able to break that and have her own stand. Just like her, ganun din ako,” Rabiya added.