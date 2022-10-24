‘As an online seller tayo’: Sassa Gurl among scene-stealers at GMA’s Halloween party

Internet sensation Sassa Gurl stole the show for her “online seller” costume during a star-studded Halloween Party last Sunday, October 23.

GMA held the first-ever “The Sparkle Spell” Halloween Party where artists, celebrities and other executives came together dressed up in their most creative, stylish and unique costumes for the “Blood Carpet.”

While most stars transformed into popular fictional characters, Sassa Gurl portrayed a relatable and one-of-a-kind individual—an online seller.

She wore an outfit that is mostly seen worn by online sellers in their homes—an oversized white shirt, shorts, a pair of black slip-on sandals and a wide headband.

The TikTok star was also wearing her signature makeup where her blush, dubbed “hotdog blush,” was made prominent across her face.

To complete the getup, Sassa Gurl brought a portable ring light and a tote bag to the red carpet.

She also showcased this look to her followers on social media.

“As an online seller tayo sa GMA Halloween party #TheSparkleSpell,” Sassa Gurl said.

Sassa Gurl’s post quickly gained traction on Facebook and Twitter.

On Facebook, it garnered 112,000 reactions, 2,600 comments and 10,000 shares so far.

Of the reactions on Facebook, it has 96,000 laugh reactions, 16,000 heart reactions and 3,000 likes.

Her tweet also got 18,100 likes, 1,158 retweets and 1,032 quote-retweets.

Both Sassa Gurl followers and other social media users were amused by her concept choice, based on the remarks in the comments section.

“Parang pumunta ng LIGA mhie,” a Facebook user said.

“Parang napadaan lang sa inuman ah HAHAHAHHAA love you Mima,” another Facebook user commented.

“Grabe sa effortless yung costume,” another online user pointed out.

“OH PAK!!!! PINAKA PANALO SA LAHAT HAHAHAHAHA,” another online user said.

Amid the amusement that her costume elicited from online audiences, Sassa Gurl had the time of her life at the event as she took photos with some of the big names in the industry.

Other personalities who earned some buzz online because of their costumes include Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as Disney’s Princess Jasmine, Xian Lim as Marvel’s Ghost Rider, Miguel Tanfelix as Edward Scissorhands and Ysabel Ortega as the Black Swan.

Sassa Gurl was also a head-turner during last August’s Preview Ball 2022 where she wore a fabric that resembles sleeping blankets and curtains of Filipino homes.

The young celebrity was also chosen as among Preview’s first-ever “50 Most Influential List 2022.”

In an interview with Inquirer.net about her blanket ensemble, Sassa Gurl said that her outfit was inspired by fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community who used to strut their “Miss Gay” personalities in their bedrooms.

“This outfit is inspired sa mga bakla, baklang kanal na nag Miss Gay sa kanilang mga kwarto. And ayun nga, mga nakshie andito na tayo. Di ito peke peke lang. So ayun, I love you all,” she said.

