‘Akala mo lang wala’: Robi Domingo posts ‘public market’ photo after vlogger’s viral claim

Television personality Robi Domingo on Monday evening uploaded a photo of a public market with his name on it after being tagged in a controversy involving vloggers.

Robi caught himself in the middle of a public spat between talent manager Wilbert Tolentino and vlogger Zeinab Harake that started last weekend. Wilbert posted a video titled “Ang Rebelasyon” wherein he shared alleged screenshots of Zeinab’s comments about her fellow content creators including Robi.

Zeinab allegedly claimed seasoned TV host Robi does not have a market.

Social media then went abuzz over the alleged screenshots of Zeinab’s conversations with Wilbert.

On Monday, October 24, Robi posted a random photo of a public market that bears his namesake as supposed proof of him having “a market.” It reads: “Robi Domingo Public Market”

Robi also quoted an iconic movie line of Carlos Aquino’s character from the 1998 drama “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa.”

“Akala mo lang wala, pero MERON, MERON, MERON!” 😭😭😭 Ctto. pic.twitter.com/OjzXdiys7W — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) October 24, 2022

Robi added CTTO or “credits to the owner” in the post.

His tweet soon took off. It garnered 79,700 likes, 3,587 quote retweets and 4,505 retweets.

Many found Robi’s post “witty” and “funny.”

“This haha Legit with evidence,” a Twitter user said with laughing emoji.

“His sense of humor is off the charts. ganyan nga pumatol, baby @robertmarion,” another tweeted.

While several online users were amused by Robi’s joke, other online users criticized him for it.

“Sa vlog ang tinutukoy nya haaaaay nakuuuuuu. Sobrang sensitive mo naman,” one Twitter user said.

“It was just her honest opinion,” another Facebook user commented, referring to Zeinab.

The online controversy

The issue between Wilbert and Zeinab has been brewing for days after they shared cryptic posts that their fans had speculated might have pertained to each other.

Wilbert then released a video on October 23 where he confirmed and publicized his disagreements with the young vlogger.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo na kung user ako, mas nagamit niya po ako kesa mas nagamit ko po siya,” he said in the video.

The embattled businessman also disclosed screenshots of his private conversations with Zeinab wherein one of them reads: “Wag yung Robi Domingo ha. Walang market dun, maloka ka dun. Shh ka lang.”

On that day, Robi also tweeted that hinted he was in the loop about what was happening.

“Oh wow. How true?” he said.

Oh wow. How true? 🤔🤫🤐 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) October 23, 2022

Later that night, Zeinab went live on Faceboo to respond to Wilbert’s accusations.

In the video, the YouTuber said that she already apologized to Robi and a lot of celebrities whose names got involved in her private chat with Wilbert.

“Wala akong hinihiling sa ibang tao na nadamay kundi pasensiya na kasi marunong akong humingi ng pasensya. Again, sa mga artists ko, pasensiya na. Sobrang sorry, sorry, sorry,” the 23-year-old YouTuber said.

READ: Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog | Philstar.com

Both Zeinab and Wilbert boast of millions of subscribers on YouTube. The former has 13.1 million subscribers, and the latter has 2.3 million subscribers.