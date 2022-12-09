‘Black and Filipino Belle’: H.E.R.’s costume for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ features baybayin

Filipino-American singer H.E.R. will be playing the role of Belle in the upcoming hybrid live-action and animated special “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.”

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” the artist, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson was quoted in a report.

“I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she continued.

The Oscar and Grammy winner was born and raised in the United States to a Filipino mother and an African-American father.

In her role as Belle, the Filipino-American celebrity did not forget her roots as she incorporated baybayin in her costume.

Social media users claimed that the red embroidery reads “Bel.”

Several social media users cannot contain their excitement over H.E.R.’s portrayal of the iconic Disney character.

“Looking forward to seeing this! Awesome! Congratulations!” a Facebook user said.

“She looks perfect as Belle, can’t wait for the special!,” a Twitter user said.

“H.E.R is so awesome! Love Belle and the story. Looking forward to seeing this,” an online user wrote.

Filipino-American was praised for her singing voice, as ABC released a teaser video, showing H.E.R. singing a line from the “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack.

H.E.R. also appeared in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she showcased her talent.

“EXCUSE ME. Why is her voice so perfect for this in just a few seconds?!?!?!” a social media user said.

“I get goosebumps when she sings Beaty and the beast!!!!” a YouTube user said.

“Love HER!!! Her artistry and talent is CRAZY!! I was literally in TEARS when she performed with Lenny Kravitz!!! This woman does it all and does it SO well!” an online user wrote.

“Goosebumps. That was too short, give us more,” a social media user said.

“Beauty and the Beast” will air on December 15 on the American entertainment channel ABC. It will also be available on Disney+ soon.

