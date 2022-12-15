TV host Boy Abunda returns to GMA Network

GMA Network just welcomed television host Boy Abunda back home.

“Nag-umpisa po ako sa GMA 7 mayroon pa po akong buhok. Ngayon, wala na po, pero laban pa rin ho,” Boy said during the contact signing on Thursday, December 15.

Abunda also thanked GMA Network for trusting him and accepting him again.

“Maraming salamat po sa maka-pusong pagtanggap ninyo po sa akin dito sa GMA 7. I am grateful,” Abunda said.

From 1994 to 1999, Boy hosted the network’s showbiz-oriented talk shows such as “Show and Tell” and “Startalk.”

He continued his career in GMA’s competitor ABS-CBN, where he also became the host of talk shows such as “The Buzz,” “The Bottomline with Boy Abunda” and “Aquino and Abunda Tonight,” among others.