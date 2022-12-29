Michael V impersonates Uncle Fester from ‘Wednesday’

Comedian Michael V wore a costume inspired by a character in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.”

“Medyo napuyat ako dahil sa lamig. But here’s my OOTD for ‘Wednesday,'” Michael V, also known as Bitoy jokingly wrote in the caption.

Wearing a black trench coat paired with a bowler hat, the comedian unleashed his inner Fester Addams.

Bitoy also leveled up his impersonation of the fictional character with his bold black eye makeup and sunken eyes.

Fester is the uncle of the titular character Wednesday. He has the power to produce electricity and shoot bolts of lightning out of his fingertips.

Bitoy’s impersonation of the character drew laughter online.

“Wednesday na medyo Biyernes Santo,” a social media user said.

“UNCLE FESTER NAKULANG SA TULOG,” an Instagram user quipped.

“Tropa po ba kayo ni Padre Salvi,” a Facebook user jokingly asked.

Others also praised Bitoy for his impersonation of Uncle Fester.

“Nailed Uncle Fester, very well Michael!” an online user wrote.

As of writing, Bitoy’s Facebook post gained 15,000 laugh reactions, 615 shares, and over 1,100 comments.

Last month, the comedian’s parody video of the song “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” trended as it resonated with several members of the LGBTQ+ community.

