‘Laos?’ Tuesday Vargas responds to online personality’s comments vs Michael V

Actress and comedienne Tuesday Vargas expressed her support to fellow comedian Michael V after a social media personality implied that he was already “outdated.”

It all started when Michael V, who is also popularly known as “Bitoy,” reminded his fellow content creators to be more mindful of what they post online last month.

The comedian also ventures into vlogging and has social media pages with several followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Michael V did not name anyone or any subject but some speculated that the veteran showbiz personality could be referring to the content creators behind the Tukomi YouTube channel who pulled a kidnapping prank for content.

The comedian aired his sentiments a day after a police officer on the scene, who thought the kidnapping was real, revealed of filing a criminal complaint to teach the vloggers a lesson.

RELATED: What’s in a prank? Social media weigh in on fake stunts amid kidnapping ‘prank’

Others, meanwhile, thought that Michael V could be referring to content creators supposedly promoting gambling through paid ads on their videos.

READ: ‘Meaning of content’: Michael V posts reminder to fellow content creators

“The first thing any ‘content creator’ should understand is the meaning of the word: ‘content,'” the veteran comedian wrote before.

Among those who agreed with him in the comments were actor Jorros Gamboa, television personality Kim Atienza, doctor-content creator Dr. Kilimanguru, and comedian-content creator Mayor TV.

Social media personality Rendon Labrador, who identifies himself as a “motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and vlogger,” also reacted to Michael V’s post. He, however, took a swipe at the comedian’s take.

“INFLUENCERS are the new celebrities! Kung hindi ninyo kayang makipag-patalinuhan sa mga INFLUENCERS sa ‘pag produce ng content… Manahimik [na lang] kayo. MAINSTREAM IS DEAD!!! Social media is the NEW MAINSTREAM,” he said on Facebook on May 8.

Rendon’s post was accompanied by a screengrab of a news report featuring Michael V’s message to content creators.

The social media personality also reposted a social media card where he was quoted as saying: “Masakit na katotohanan na laos na kayo. We control the media now. Influencers are the new celebrities.”

Rendon’s quote was juxtaposed with Michael V’s message to content creators.

The social media personality reiterated his message by uploading a video addressing the comedian and all the other actors he said are no longer famous.

Rendon’s comment reached Tuesday, who posted her reaction in a lengthy Facebook post, without dropping the former’s name.

“Usapang labanan ng mainstream celebrities versus social media stars: Sa nag-post po ng ganitong batikos sa mga artista ng mainstream media, meron lang akong konting saloobin para sa’yo,” Tuesday said on May 10.

“Ang pagiging artist ay hindi lang basta paramihan ng fans. Bottom line is, may talent ka dapat para tumagal ka sa industriya. Madami ang sikat sa soc med [social media] na kapag nakasama namin sa taping ay parang fish out of water,” she added.

“Kapag hindi na ma-edit kasi nga live, adliban na sa set, pakikinig sa cue ng direktor sa floor at simpleng acting sa harap ng camera ng iilang linya ay nangangapa,” the actress added.

“Hindi po natututunan ang mga bagay na ito overnight. Taon ang binubuhos at genuine talent. Walang followers na pinag-uusapan kasi at the end of the day, mapapagod ang taga-nood kung one-note samba ka lang na performer,” Tuesday continued.

She also said that there is no competition between actors with social media pages and content creators or social media personalities.

“Kailangan pong kumita ng lahat ng platforms, ‘yan ang maliwanag. Kaya po kayo laging may booking para mas malawak ang reach ng kanilang brand. Totoong hakot award kayo sa TF [talent fee] sa panahon na namamayagpag ang soc med [social media]. Walang umaagaw nyan sa inyo,” the actress said.

“Mainstream artists are also adapting because of the changing times due to this reality. Pero bakit need mong i-post na laos na ‘yung nag-comment about having meaningful content?” Tuesday continued.

“Director, artista, writer siya at respetado siya sa industriya. Hindi siya nakikipag-kumpetensya sa iyo. Kung ako ang tatanungin, iyo na ang milyon mong taga-hanga. Mas pipiliin ko ‘yung talentadong tao na makaka-hubog ng kamalayan ng manonood any day [kaysa] sa iyong malaki umano ang clout pero walang respeto,” she added.

The actress said that her comment was not meant to offend anyone. However, she admitted that she was hurt by Rendon’s comments against her fellow comedian.

“Pwede namang suportahan tayo sa industriya, ‘di ba?” Tuesday continued.

“Hindi ko masikmura na binastos ang ginagalang kong artista ng taong ito,” she added, referring to Michael and Rendon, respectively.

“Sa atin pong mga manonood, maging mapanuri rin sa inyong mga fina-follow. Kung pakiramdam [niyo] na masamang tao ‘yan dahil sa salita at gawa, maari po bang maghanap na lang ng ibang susubaybayan?” the actress also said.

“Ang artist ay bantay ng kamalayan ng isang society. Hindi sanggano na basta nambubulabog at nam-bu-bully dahil maraming naka-tambad sa kanya,” Tuesday concluded.