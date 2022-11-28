Why Michael V’s ‘Gusto Ko Nang Bumigay’ gained buzz among LGBT members

A comedy skit in “Bubble Gang” where Michael V parodied Morissette Amon’s “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” resonated with several members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the skit, Michael portrayed a 50-year-old closeted LGBT member named Morichette. He performed a parody version of the popular ballad called “Gusto Ko Nang Bumigay.”

The song and performance were also aired during the 27th anniversary of “Bubble Gang.”

GMA Network released the five-minute video of it on its social media channels on November 25.

In the video, the wife of Michael’s character, played by Chariz Solomon, asked him to organize the clothes for a live-selling session while she touches up on her makeup.

When Morichette was left alone, however, things got too emotional when he belted out a song number.

Morichette also used the clothes he was supposed to sort out during the performance.

When Chariz later returned, she revealed to Morichette that what he thought was his solo moment was actually caught on camera and streamed live.

The skit ended with Morichette panicking that he has accidentally outed himself to their audience.

The video had since blown up across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube with over one million combined views.

How it resonated online

The lyrics of the parody song also caught the attention of several members of the LGBT+ community online.

They expressed how the supposedly funny version made them sad and emotional instead.

“This song parody was supposed to be funny. But the more I listen to it, it gets sadder and sadder,” one Facebook user said.

“Hindi lang basta parody meron itong taste, meron kurot sa puso, may malalim na kahulugan para sa mga taong tago ang kasarian at higit sa lahat pagbibigay pagpapahalaga sa mga online seller,” another online user commented.

Several personalities also praised Michael V for the rendition.

“Story of a gay man who wanted to come out late in life surely is a redemption from that old, problematic song ‘Hindi ako Bakla’. The words ‘hindi naman nagpabaya. Kung gusto kong magpabaya mas madali’ hits too close to home. Thank you for this,” Eva Le Queen, finalist of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 tweeted.

The song that she cited was an old skit that Michael V did way back on July 23, 2013.

The music video of it can still be accessed via GMA Music’s YouTube channel.

“I still can’t get over this. How to be funny to everyone (homophobes and the LGBT community itself) while being smart and real and honest about it,” lawyer Jesus Falcis said.

Twitter user @kookypirate_ also likened “Gusto Ko Nang Bumigay”’s impact to Gloc-9’s “Sirena” ft. Ebe Dancel.

“Rewatching again cus I love the reference to ‘Sirena’ song (a masterpiece) …yet that song was used against gay ppl back then esp sa mga bata,” the Twitter user said.

“Sirena” was also used in the final lip sync challenge between Precious Paula Nicole and Marina Summers during the grand finale of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 last October 12.

Precious emerged as the winner and has been crowned the country’s first Drag Race Superstar.

READ: ‘Finally, we are taking space’: ‘Drag Race Philippines’ finalists share aspirations for local drag

The song that was parodied “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” meanwhile, was the theme song of ABS-CBN’s “The Broken Marriage Vow”.

The show is the Filipino adaptation of the British drama series “Doctor Foster” and the Korean “The World of the Married.”