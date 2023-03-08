Pinoy pride: Jex de Castro wins 2023 Grand Prix title at Stars of the Albion in London

For the fourth time, another Filipino won the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix in London.

2019 “Tawag ng Tanghalan All-Star Grand Resbak” runner-up Jex de Castro made his dreams come true after winning the international performing arts competition last Monday.

The singer on March 6 shared a picture of him carrying his trophy for the 2023 Grand Prix title of the Stars of the Albion with the following caption:

Last year, I asked the Lord what would be His plans for me this 2023. Isa pala ‘to sa mga plano N’ya.

We did it! We got the Grand Prix 2023 title for #StarsOfTheAlbion in London!

Just wanna thank all the people who have been part of this journey.

Everyone who took part para makabuo ako ng funds that I’d need to fly here. People from Twitter, family, friends, my Jex de Castro Fans Club (Jexters-TheBigDreamers), my ‘It’s Showtime’ fam [family], every single one of you who made sure na makakaalis ako so I can represent the PH. Maraming, maraming Salamat!

To VEGA Entertainment Productions headed by Tita Charie Vega, my mentors, Rose Marielle Mamaclay and Reymond E. Sajor, thank you for the trust.

Thank you, Lord, for moments in my life like this one. Thank you for reminding me of my purpose. Like what I always say, I will never stop dreaming BIG. THIS. IS. JUST. THE. BEGINNING. I am manifesting that more opportunities will come after this.

MARAMING, MARAMING SALAMAT!

At syempre, ang ngiting tagumpay ko ay hatid sa inyo ng aking Tita Doc Analiza Borras of Swiss Dental Clinic.



This is Jex de Castro, your Stars Of The Albion Grand Prix 2023 Champion.

“DI KO KAYO MAISA-ISAAAAAA. Salamat sa inyo! Alabyuuuuuuu!” Jex wrote in the comments with three hugging emojis.

“Kitakits sa Pinas guys! Labyuuuuu,” he added.

TFC News reported that 25 countries joined this year’s edition of the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix, where representatives showed off their talents in the categories of music, dance, and visual arts categories.

Last January, Jex sought Filipinos’ help as he informed them of his need to raise funds for his expenses during his stay in London.

According to him, the competition was an avenue for him to reach more people through his music after failing to bag the “TNT” championship before.

“One of my New Year’s resolutions is to reintroduce myself and focus on my goals as an entertainer,” Jex previously said to Inquirer Entertainment.

He follows the footsteps of “TNT” singer Rachel Gabreza, Marlon Macabaya, and Denise Melanie Du Lagrosa who also represented the Philippines in the international competition.

The Stars of the Albion Grand Prix is a multicultural project that gathers musicians, dancers, and artists from worldwide and provides opportunities for young emerging artists to showcase their talent.

It also aims to enhance their technical and performance skills, as well as establish and develop their careers.

RELATED: Former ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ singer seeks help as he represents PH in international competition