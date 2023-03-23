What Vanessa Hudgens will do in visit to Philippines

Filipina-American actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to visit the Philippines.

The 34-year-old celebrity is known for starring as Gabriella Montez in Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise. She is also the lead star of “The Princess Switch.”

During her visit, Vanessa is expected to learn more about her Filipino heritage for a travel documentary.

Reports said that this project will revolve around Vanessa and her relationship with her Filipino mom, Gina Guangco.

The movie will be helmed by Paul Soriano.

The “Say Ok” singer has always been vocal about the parts of Filipino culture she learned from her mother in interviews throughout her career. She has also supported different charity organizations that provided much-needed aid to Filipino communities.

Vanessa, however, has yet to visit the country for herself.

Through this project, Vanessa will finally get the chance to visit her mother’s homeland. She will tour Manila and Palawan for the first time to shoot the movie in March.

No specific dates and locations were disclosed.

It is also not yet certain if Gina and Stella, Vanessa’s sister, will visit the country with her. Reports only stated that they will make appearances in the film.

In a statement about this documentary, the former Disney star said that her family’s story will resonate with many women in the world.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up,” Vanessa was quoted by a report as saying.

Soriano, meanwhile, said that he and his team are honored to work with Vanessa on the film project.

“It’s inspiring to note that with everything she has achieved in life, she wants to discover her Filipino roots and pay homage to her mother’s country. Hopefully, this opens doors for many more collaborations to come,” the director was quoted in a report as saying.

Names of the streaming platform, broadcaster or distributor of the movie were also not yet revealed so far.

Following the announcement of this travel biopic, meanwhile, Vanessa’s fans expressed different sentiments about her upcoming visit.

Some of her fans are excited that she will finally visit the Philippines.

“I’m looking forward to bump-in into her. I’m a fan of hers since High School Musical days,” a Twitter user said.

“Nag faflash back ung kaadikan ko sa High school musical,” another fan commented on Facebook.

Some of them, meanwhile, disagreed with the choice of the director.

Soriano is currently the presidential creative advisor to the government. He is also known for directing Manny Pacquiao’s biopic, “Kid Kulafu.”