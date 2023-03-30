‘Stay hydrated’: Gary Valenciano gives advice as Philippines suffers warm weather

Multi-awarded performer Gary Valenciano gave a reminder to his fellow cyclists and other active individuals amid the continuous rise of temperatures and heat indices across the country.

The singer-songwriter on Wednesday shared an infographic from the Facebook page of the United States’ National Weather Service, which called attention to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Hey, guys. Several extreme heat tragedies have occurred in recent days,” Gary tweeted on March 29 with emojis of a broken heart and a pensive face.

“[Please] be careful and consciously make an effort to stay hydrated. And if possible, avoid staying exposed to the heat for long periods of time,” he added.

The singer’s post included hashtags featuring the words “bikers,” “runners,” “golfers,” and “hikers.”

Gary himself is a known cyclist who loves to pedal in the hills of Taytay and Antipolo, among others.

Last week, more than 100 students in Laguna were rushed to a hospital during a fire drill conducted in the afternoon.

Reports said they fainted and had shown signs of heat exhaustion.

Over the weekend, a student athlete lost his life after collapsing while playing football on an open field.

The exact cause of the death has yet to be determined, but some reports claimed it was suspected heat exhaustion.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently declared the termination of the cold “amihan” and the beginning of the dry season that will last until May.

“In the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected, and rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorm,” the state weather bureau said before.

It also advised the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption.

The Department of Health said Filipinos should regularly keep themselves hydrated, wear light and loose-fitting clothes, and try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities or at least take frequent breaks in shaded areas.