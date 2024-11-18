‘Right of every Filipino’: Generic brand advocates for affordable healthcare

Healthcare products provider RHEA Generics is committed to promoting affordable healthcare by offering generic medications that provide Filipinos with high-quality and cost-effective options.

Neogin Evangelista, the president of PHILUSA Corporation, which manufactures RHEA Generics products, said that they are committed to strengthening Filipinos’ right to healthcare access.

“Access to healthcare is not a privilege but a right of every Filipino,” Evangelista said during the celebration of the Generics Awareness Month 2024 event.

He added that the Generics brand provided Filipinos with affordable medications that meet international standards like those of branded products.

Evangelista added that vitamin supplements and medicines for conditions such as epilepsy, thyroid issues, and gout are affordable.

Generic medications undergo testing by international health regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency to guarantee safe and effective products.

PHILUSA Corporation has partnered with the Department of Health (DOH) and Mercury Drug Corporation to promote generic medicines and support the Universal Health Care Act.

Johanna Mallari-Abella, the head of the Policy, Program Development, and Research Unit of DOH, said that the health agency and the corporations aimed to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of generic medications with the event.

Various community circles, including seniors, persons with disabilities, and women groups, participated in the event.

RHEA Generics also offered free health consultations and services.

The celebration, with the theme “Generics para sa kalidad na alaga at ginhawang abot kaya!” was held last September in Cainta, Rizal. The theme highlights the value of giving Filipino families access to affordable medications.

The RHEA Generics products are available at Mercury Drug Stores in the country.

PHILUSA Corporation is a Filipino-owned company that provides health and wellness products, including RHEA Generics.

The generic brand was one of the pioneers in the generics industry, with over 40 years of producing and providing healthcare products.