Affordable stroke-prevention medicine enters Philippine market

Pharmaceutical giants introduced a budget-friendly stroke-prevention medication in the country through partnership between RHEA Generics and Bayer Philippines.

This collaboration, spearheaded by PHILUSA Corporation, underscored RHEA Generics’ commitment to delivering world-class quality medicines at affordable prices that Filipinos can easily reach.

Neogin Evangelista, president and general manager of PHILUSA Corporation, announced the milestone through a ceremonial signing event held at the Bayer Philippines head office in February.

“We’re here to help Filipino patients in accessing affordable generic medicines while ensuring their quality, safety, and efficacy,” Evangelista said.

Through the partnership, the industry giants aim to provide Filipinos with an effective product for preventing stroke and treating thromboembolic events.

“Our mission is health for all. We are committed to ensuring that stroke-prevention medicine is available through our partner, RHEA Generics. This will provide enhanced patient access to high-quality and affordable medicine,” he said.

In the 2023 Causes of Death data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Cerebrovascular Disease (Stroke) has recorded a total of 53,577 cases, or 10.1% of the total deaths in the country. This makes stroke the third leading cause of death in the Philippines.

Given this, Evangelista said the affordable medication will be available nationwide in Mercury Drug stores, redefining accessible patient care in the country.

The drug store welcomed the launch of the affordable medication.

Corazon Lim, vice president for merchandising of Mercury Drug Corporation, said that with this innovation, Filipinos are “assured of availability, affordability, and accessibility.”

Meanwhile, the partnership marks the 12th collaboration for RHEA Generics, with Bayer Philippines joining the roster of PHILUSA Corporation’s global pharmaceutical partners.

Evangelista led the ceremonial signing event, joined by Lim and the managing director and country division head of Bayer Philippines, Angel Michealo Evangelista.

RHEA Generics, a homegrown brand of PHILUSA Corporation and pioneer of generic medicines for over four decades, has also partnered and developed with global pharmaceutical leaders such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, among many others.

The brand also introduces treatments for hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, respiratory infections and chronic kidney disease.