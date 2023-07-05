‘Hindi mangungutang’: Mimiyuuuh sets record straight about viral dating advice

Content creator Mimiyuuuh on Tuesday set the record straight after her much-talked-about dating advice involving money drew criticisms from some social media users.

The social media personality initially appeared in Cosmopolitan Philippines’ “Cosmo Challenge” video on June 29 where she was challenged to give her best advice concerning problems in life and love.

One of the questions that were sent to Mimiyuuuh involved an individual asking for advice since the latter was struggling to make a former lover pay off a huge debt. It reads:

“My ex and I broke up two months ago. May utang siya sa akin na malaki and hindi ko alam kung paano siya sisingilin. Dapat sana magkusa siya since alam naman niya na dapat niya akong bayaran. Ilang beses ko na siya na-message, pero puro excuses lang. Paano ba ‘to?”

Mimiyuuuh said that the anonymous sender should not be in a relationship with someone who is not financially stable.

“Unang-una, bakit naman ho kasi kayo magjo-jowa ng walang pera? Diyan ka nagkamali eh, nag-jowa ka ng walang pera. ‘Yan ang aking lesson learned: Never, ever date someone na walang pera,” the content creator said in the video.

“Hindi ko naman sinasabi na it (money) matters… actually, it really matters. Dapat kasi stable ka muna sa sarili mo bago ka magdagdag ng tao sa buhay mo,” she added.

Mimiyuuuh then said that those who have debts should have the initiative to pay instead of waiting to be called out.

“I think dapat talaga siyang (ex) magkusa. And ‘yun nga, kung wala talagang way para mabayaran ka, I think, take it na lang as a consequence kasi nga, nag-date ka ng walang pera,” she said.

Her comments were later picked up and published as social media cards as some news outlets sought opinions from Filipinos about Mimiyuuuh’s views.

The reception was mixed, with some agreeing with the vlogger, while others had different perspectives.

Those who were in favor of Mimiyuuh pointed out that relationships are a matter of “give-and-take.”

“That’s so true! Never date someone na walang pera na laging palibre. Relationship [is] supposedly [a] give and take, not one-sided,” a Facebook user commented.

“Totoo naman kasi. How would you sustain the give-and-take system in your relationship if the other has nothing to give (PS. Not doing something, or not even working hard to have something),” another Pinoy wrote.

Others, however, said that financial status is not a priority for them when it comes to partner preference.

“Dating doesn’t involve money at all times. Mindset [nito],” a Facebook user wrote.

“‘Yan ang relasyon na madali lang buwagin, maliit na problema, windang agad. 26 [years] na kami ni hubby [husband], pero we started na walang wala,” another user said.

“That’s insulting. [Kasi] mostly, people in the world start in [rags]. Never ever ko ‘tong sasabihin ‘pag yumaman ako, na never date a guy na walang pera. [Kasi ‘di mo] alam ang future ng tao,” commented another Pinoy, referring to the rags-to-riches phrase.

Mimiyuuuh eventually released another clip where she clarified her previous comments in the “Cosmo Challenge” video.

“‘‘WAG KAYONG MAG-DATE NG MGA TAONG WALANG PERA!” she said in a Twitter post on July 4.

“I said what I said about ‘wag po makipag-date sa mga taong walang pera,” the content creator said in her video.

“Walang pera… hindi naman po ibig sabihin na mag-date po kayo ng mga milyonaryo, mga bilyonaryo, mga naka-Porsche. Hindi po ganoon, opo. Mag-date kayo ng someone na may drive, mag-date kayo ng someone na kayang dalhin ‘yung sarili. ‘Yung hindi mangungutang at aasa sa inyo. ‘Yun lang po ‘yun,” Mimiyuuuh added.

She said that she was saddened by other comments calling her a “matapobre” and someone who does not come from poverty.

In her first vlogs, Mimiyuuuh used to film in a small room that she shared with her two siblings before.

The content creator was able to purchase a new house for her family when she became successful in vlogging in 2020. They likewise got their own family car in 2021.

“Galing po ako sa hirap, opo. Pero nakipag-date po ba ako na wala akong pera? Hindi po,” Mimiyuuuh said in her video posted on Twitter.

“Alam ko po kasi ‘yung priority ko during that time. Priority ko pong ayusin ‘yung buhay ko, priority ko po ang family ko, priority ko ang career ko, opo. At priority ko pong gawing buo ‘yung sarili ko bago po ako magdagdag ng ibang tao sa buhay ko,” she added.

“Puwede niyo naman po talagang i-date kahit sinong gusto niyo, opo. Pero kung ikaw na po mismo ay hindi mo kayang masustentuhan ‘yung sarili mo, ‘yung mga basic needs and wants mo, magdadagdag ka pa ba ng another responsibility, ha? Opo, relationships po are responsibilities,” the vlogger said.

For Mimiyuuuh, people are not responsible for “completing” others, referencing popular romantic phrases like “You complete me” or “I’m your other half.”

The content creator also reminded Filipinos to refrain from lowering their standards, not only when looking for a partner, but also for knowing their worth.

“Dapat po parating alam natin ‘yung worth natin. Opo. Dapat alam mo kung ano ‘yung deserve mo,” she said.

‘WAG KAYONG MAGDATE NG MGA TAONG WALANG PERA! pic.twitter.com/bOGXUuZaSO — mimiyuuuh 🦖 (@mimiyuuuh) July 4, 2023

Mimiyuuuh’s video has earned a whopping 2.2 million views, 37,800 likes and more than 7,000 retweets so far.