Not Star Magic: JC Alcantara sorry for hurting people over cryptic tweet

Kapamilya actor JC Alcantara apologized for his now-deleted tweet after it sparked speculations that he could be referring to Star Magic‘s 30th-anniversary catalogue.

The 23-year-old talent on Tuesday, July 11 shared a post where he captioned it with emojis of folded hands, white heart, and a shooting star.

“Again, sorry sa mga na-hurt na feelings about sa post. And ulitin ko, I’m not aware po sa trending post about [Star Magic], lagi po ako nag-po-post sa FB [Facebook] ng mga [ganoon] about sa life,” JC said.

“At una, never ako naghangad ng spot para lang masabing may ipagmamalaki na’ko, baguhan [pa po] ako at marami pa’kong need i-improve. Malayo pa’ko para maghangad ng ng [ganoon],” the actor added.

“Happy na’ko kung saan man ako ilagay, at hindi rin po dun about ‘yung post ko,” he futher said.

“Actually, madami po akong project at scholar din ako ni direk Lauren/ABS-CBN, sa Enderun [pa mismo] po, kaya sobrang grateful ako sa mga boses at [Star Magic] also. Maraming mga tao na lang din nag-connect kaya nagulat ako. Anyway, sorry po ulit, kaya mag-check na’ko lagi para mas aware ako,” JC added.

Last Saturday, JC tweeted the following: “Naol [sana all] my favoritism, lagi [na lang] tayong option.”

Many Twitter users assumed he was referring to the “Star Magic 30” catalogue that was launched on July 7, the day before his tweet.

The speculations were rife since his co-Kapamilya actor, Janella Salvador, also posted a cryptic tweet the same day he tweeted, leading some Filipinos to assume he might be referring to the same thing she said.

“True and may punto ka [diyan!] Pero someday… dadating ang spotlight mo sa Tamang Panahon. You just have to believe in yourself na kayang-kaya mo ‘yan and we will always support you, JC!” a Twitter user said in response to JC’s post before.

“May mas bongga pa darating sa iyo… magtiwala ka…” Drag Race Philippines “Miss Congeniality” Lady Morgana also tweeted before.

JC has since deleted his tweet but screengrabs of it continued to make rounds online, prompting him to clarify and apologize to those offended by the post, thinking it was a shade at his talent agency.

His July 9 post further fueled such rumors.

“Don’t force someone to have time for you. Don’t beg for attention, love, consistency, assurance and time, because if they want, they will,” he tweeted.

However, JC clarified that his posts were not in any way related to the Star Magic Catalogue buzz.

The actor has been with Star Magic since 2019.

He first showed his acting chops in the top-rated and trending soap opera “Halik” as Bogs and in his performance in the 2018 romance-drama movie “Kasal.”

JC had his breakthrough following his performance in the digital Boys’ Love (BL) series “Hello Stranger” in 2020

The same well-received web series was translated for the big screen in 2021.

Simultaneous with Janella’s tweet

Meanwhile, Janella on July 8 tweeted the following: “Ah k. Noted.” It was accompanied by emojis of a star and a wand, which could be read as “star” and “magic.”

Ah k. Noted. 🌟🪄 — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) July 8, 2023

The actress has been with Star Magic for a decade, boasting over five leading roles in television and film. She is also a singer, having a platinum-certified album and several singles.

In her artist profile, her talent agency said she has “some of the most unforgettable projects in TV, film, and music.”

“Oh My G!” showed her acting prowess as the lead character who blames God for her trials in life.

Janella also headlined “Haunted Mansion” which became the top-grossing film of the 41st Metro Manila Film Festival.

She likewise top-billed the Asian Academy Creative Awards (2020) nominated series “The Killer Bride” and showed her extreme dedication to acting by having pet snakes to put herself in a similar mind space as her character Valentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

The actress also caught the attention of Disney for her singing skills and recorded and performed the Philippine-exclusive version of Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

Reports said that Janella has a spread in the “Star Magic 30” catalogue but she is not on the front cover, which is graced by Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Jane de Leon, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo, Arjo Atayde, Enchong Dee and Shaina Magdayao.

According to the Philippine Entertainment Portal, the Kapamilya network usually places its A-listers and prized stars on the front cover.

Janella also confirmed that she was throwing shade at the talent agency in her viral tweet.

“Palaban ‘pag tama ‘yung pinaglalaban. Valid naman siguro ‘yung tampo ko [sad face],” she reportedly said in a text message, as revealed by DJ Jhai Ho in the online show “Marites University” on Tuesday.

Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi has reportedly apologized to Janella and said that there was a “last minute” change in the catalogue’s layout.

“Kailangan magdadag ng pahina. Marami sila na hindi naisama,” he said to Ogie Diaz on July 8, who then relayed the message in his “Showbiz Update” vlog.

The Star Magic Catalogue features stunning visuals and detailed profiles of over 200 Kapamilya artists under the talent management arm.

Laurenti described the “Star Magic 30” catalogue as “very, very special and dear” to them because it took them three years to release a physical catalogue due to COVID-19 restrictions, making it a challenge to hold photoshoots.