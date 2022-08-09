‘Serve and slay’: Janella Salvador stuns fans after bringing snake during ‘Darna’ conference

Actress Janella Salvador “slayed” the “Darna” media conference by carrying a snake during her entrance at the red carpet on Monday.

ABS-CBN held a “Darna Grand Mediacon” to promote the highly-anticipated television series. It was attended by the cast members, including the main antagonist.

Janella will portray Valentina, Darna’s archnemesis, and the villain’s human alter-ego, lawyer-vlogger Regina.

Her entrance at the media conference stunned fans and viewers when she strutted the red carpet with a snake slithering on her arm.

“Janella Salvador glamorously walks and poses at the red carpet with a snake,” the Kapamilya network’s PR account said in a tweet, earning 10,300 likes so far.

Valentina is here! 🐍 Janella Salvador glamorously walks and poses at the red carpet with a snake. #DarnaMediacon pic.twitter.com/r08bu6ly0U — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) August 8, 2022

The account also shared some pictures of the actress at the media conference.

Janella was dressed in all-black, staying true to her villainess character. She wore a black corset top with accompanying long gloves, skin-tight pants and heeled boots.

Her hair was also accentuated with long blond highlights that were seemingly arranged to allude to the snakes which appear in her character’s head upon transformation.

The actress flaunted the snake upon her entrance on the red carpet, stunning fans and attendees.

“THE WALK, THE POSE, THE FACE, THE BODY, THE HAIR, THE AURA, THE SNAKE, THE JANELLA SALVADOR?” a Twitter user exclaimed.

“Valentina walking like the main character,” another online user commented.

“IDK (I don’t know) about (you) but I’ll be seated for a Valentina spin-off ’cause Janella swam so hard in mother lake for this,” wrote another Pinoy.

“THE MOMENT WE ALL KNEW JANELLA GONNA SERVE, SLAY & END US ALL. BECAUSE THAT MF ENTRANCE JUST… STILL FEELING ENCHANTED,” another Twitter user exclaimed.

Janella has two pet snakes, a yellow ball python named Valentino and a dark-colored one named Versace.

She previously said she is ready to handle live snakes for her latest role.

“Alam niyo ba guys, mayroon ako actually na alagang ahas? So sanay na ako sa ahas. Kayang-kaya ko ‘yan,” the actress said in November 2021.

Meanwhile, show protagonist Jane de Leon arrived at the media conference in a contrasting all-white ensemble.

When the network initially announced that Janella would take on the equally iconic role of Valentina, social media users were elated since it was her first project after a year-long hiatus.

Pictures of Janella in blonde highlights, dark lipstick, and a slit gown with heeled footwear amazed fans who thought she embodied the fictional villainess.