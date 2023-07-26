Actress forever? Why Kim Chiu does not see herself retiring from showbiz yet

You won’t see Kapamilya actress-host Kim Chiu retire from showbiz anytime soon.

The 33-year-old Star Magic artist shared that she would definitely miss acting if she actually retired.

“Siguro hindi ko kaya!” she exclaimed to the media when asked if the thought of retiring in showbiz had crossed her mind during her introduction as WorldRemit‘s newest brand ambassador on July 18.

“Mami-miss kong umarte, mami-miss kong nakangiti [ang] mga tao kapag nakangiti ako, mami-miss ko ‘yung mga umiiyak na mga tao habang nagda-drama ako,” Kim said, referring to the possibility of retirement.

“Nagsimula kasi ako sa reality show [Pinoy Big Brother], so I think my life is an open book. So parang, alam na nila lahat [ng] nangyayari sa buhay ko… parang, I owe everything to all my supporters, kaya binibigay ko rin sa kanila lahat,” she explained.

Kim is at the peak of her career, having celebrated her 17 years in the showbiz industry last April.

She is a regular host at the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” and appears in the Sunday musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The “Chinita Princess” is also starring in the Prime Video comedy-drama series “Fit Check: Confessions of An Ukay Queen” where she plays Melanie, an ukay vendor who dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

She is likewise set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya series “Linlang,” which shows her character having an affair with two men while her husband works overseas.

Kim said she welcomes the continuous outpour of different projects, adding that she just wants to keep on working tirelessly.

“Gusto ko lang magtrabaho nang magtrabaho and gumawa ng mga magagandang projects, and, hanggang sa may nagtitiwala and may naniniwala, andito pa rin ako,” she said to the media with a smile.

The actress was recently picked by WorldRemit as its newest brand ambassador, saying that her story of financially supporting her younger brother in Canada aligns with its mission to make international money transfers more accessible, secure, and efficient.

According to the money transmitter company, the partnership aims to highlight the importance of reliable and convenient financial support for families separated by distance and the communities they help to uplift.

