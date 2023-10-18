Months after breakup, Kris Aquino says she has reconciled with Mark Leviste

Months after breaking up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, showbiz personality Kris Aquino earned buzz anew when she once again mentioned the politico in an Instagram update on Wednesday.

The “Queen of All Media” on October 18 shared that she was visited in the United States by actress and close friend Kim Chiu, where the former is seeking treatments for her various autoimmune conditions.

Kris said that Leviste coordinated with Kim’s older sister to make the visit possible.

Kim also confirmed in the comments that Mark had reached out to them.

Kim last worked with Kris in the Star Cinema romance-drama film “Etiquette for Mistresses” released in 2015.

The video of Kim’s visit was taken by the public official, whom Kris had broken up with last July.

Kris also credited her youngest son, Bimby Aquino, for “helping” them.

“We’ve both learned from our mistakes… with God’s help, sana tuloy tuloy na ‘yung harmonious and supportive relationship namin,” the former TV host said.

“Thank you, Bimb, for helping us realize all the things we needed to repair in order to strengthen our commitment,” Kris continued.

She also gave updates about her health, saying that the numbers are “slowly” getting better.

“Roughly 15 more months of treatment, but [I’m] alive and hopeful; tuloy ang LABAN, bawal sumuko. #grateful,” Kris wrote.

Mark, meanwhile, has not yet confirmed or denied if he and Kris have gotten back together, although he has been replying with emojis to some Instagram users in Kris’ post.

“Kailangan na naman mention si Mark Leviste???? Kala ko tapos na???” a Pinoy commented with a laughing emoji.

“[Redacted] Pakialam [niyo] ba. Pakialaman niyo buhay niyo,” another Instagram user responded to the commenter.

Mark appeared to support the second Instagram user by responding to her with emojis of a finger heart gesture and a grinning-with-sweat face.

“Ayusin niyo na lang buhay niyo,” another Instagram user said to the user who asked about Mark. It was unclear whether the commenter was pertaining to the user who asked about Mark’s presence or if the commenter was talking about Kris and Mark.

However, the politico appeared to support this comment by responding with emojis of a laughing face and finger heart gesture.

It was in 2019 when Mark had responded to Kris’ tongue-in-cheek invitation for single men ages 41 to 55 years old to add her personal Facebook account as a “friend.”

The two eventually sparked dating rumors, with the politico dedicating an audio-visual presentation for her birthday last February.

By July, Kris said that she did not want to be an “obstacle in [Mark’s] career as a public servant.”

Two months later, it was reported that she had unfollowed him on Instagram.

By the beginning of October, Kris clarified that she was “not in a relationship” and that they “no longer communicate.”

