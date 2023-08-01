‘Join the flip side!’: BTS Suga among first owners of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5

Suga of BTS is one of the first individuals in the world to officially own Samsung’s latest smartphone model.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a foldable smartphone, and other smart products to celebrities and other personalities during an exclusive event in Seoul, South Korea on July 26.

Called the “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023,” Samsung’s executives and representatives showcased their latest technological innovations in its products and services.

The star products that were presented to the audience are:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

A recap of the “Samsung Unpacked” can still be streamed on this link: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Official Replay – YouTube.

In this forum, Suga, who is in the audience, was also shown as among the first persons to own a unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

His phone has a “D-Day” design on the back. “D-Day” is the name of his chart-topping album.

This news was also officially announced on Samsung’s social media accounts.

Photos of the Korean singer holding the sleek new smartphone with TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, were also uploaded there.

“Held for the first time in Seoul, #SamsungUnpacked saw extra excitement and wonder to the already awe-inspiring event when one of our favorites, #SUGA of @BTS_twt, came to #JoinTheFlipSide. He will be the first in the world to own a #GalaxyZFold5!” the post reads.

The other six other members of BTS are also official endorsers of the brand—RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Details about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5, meanwhile, can be read on this link: Get Free Delivery! (samsung.com).

Fans of Suga and BTS, collectively called ARMYs, can now pre-order Samsung’s latest Galaxy products, including the foldable smartphone, through its official website.

Filipino fans can pre-order through this link Get Free Delivery! (samsung.com). Those who pre-ordered can save up to P45,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 come in the following prices:

The 256 GB variant at P98,990

The 512 GB variant at P105,990

The 1 TB variant at P119,990

Filipino customers may also avail of a FREE double-up storage worth P7,000. This means they can get an upgrade from 256GB to 512GB of storage space.

Moreover, a pre-order also has a FREE 1-year coverage for Samsung Care+. This coverage is supposedly worth P10,554.

Other discounts Samsung enthusiasts can enjoy during preorder are: