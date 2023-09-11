‘Hindi na mahirap’: Susan Africa gains traction in ‘Batang Quiapo’ new chapter trailer

“Hindi na mahirap at hindi na inuubo.”

Veteran actress Susan Africa trended on social media after Kapamilya teleserye “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” released the trailer of the primetime show’s new chapter on Friday, September 8.

The almost seven-minute trailer shows scenes of the actress alighting from a vehicle, her character wearing a silver blouse and slacks.

Susan’s character can also be seen wearing dangling earrings and various bracelets.

Her look is completed with styled hair and lips covered in dark red lipstick.

In the scene, Susan is accompanied by Pen Medina, whose character is dressed in a button-down long-sleeved shirt and slacks.

Pen’s character also introduces himself as “Don Marsing” in the trailer.

He plays the role of Marciano “Marsing” Dimaculangan, while Susan plays the role of Nonita “Nita” Dimaculangan.

The particular scene caught the attention of viewers as some joked it was the first time they had spotted Susan playing a character who was not poor, sickly or oppressed.

“Holy sh**ttt!!! First time na hindi na mahirap si Nay Susan Africa,” a user wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with a loudly crying emoji.

“Natawa ako sa nakaahon-ahon na rin si Madam Susan Africa sa role niya this time. [Mayaman] na si madam. Bet ko sana na naka ponytail hair niya para mas kita ang south sea pearls na nasa tenga niya, ‘yung Cartier bangle at ang Valentino Garavani heels ni madam. Kay Susan Tayo. Chariz,” another user wrote.

“Di na naka-daster si mami Susan,” commented a different Pinoy, referencing the ubiquitous house dress worn in typical Filipino households.

A social media account dedicated to the “titos and titas of Manila” also chimed in the conversation.

“After 3 [three] decades, wala na [siyang] ubo. The world is healing! Eme,” the account quipped with crying and laughing emojis.

The post has amassed about 180,000 pure laughing reactions, 3,500 comments and 8,600 shares on the social networking platform so far.

While the comment has generally amused Pinoys, there were some who recalled Susan’s past roles where she did not have a completely impoverished persona.

“Sa Dirty Linen, medyo [nakaka-luwag luwag siya doon] haha,” an online user wrote, referencing ABS-CBN’s recently-concluded revenge drama series.

“Mayaman po role [niya] sa Gimik bilang nanay ni Bojo Molina,” another user commented, referencing the 1999 flick “Gimik: The Reunion.”

“Mayaman kaya si Susan Africa sa Walang Kapalit ni Claudine at Piolo,” recalled a different Pinoy, referencing the 2007 teleserye.

Susan has been acting since the ’80s and had director Joel Lamangan and actor-director Soxie Topacio as her mentors.

The seasoned character actress usually bags mother roles of less unfortunate or oppressed characters in teleseryes.

Meanwhile, “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is ABS-CBN’s adaptation of Fernando Poe Jr‘s 1986 movie of the same title.

The series follows the reinvention of Baldomero “Baldo” Dimaguiba, whose nickname is now changed to Tanggol (Coco Martin).

Tanggol was born and brought up in the slums of Quiapo, Manila, where his street shenanigans started to unfold.