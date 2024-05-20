Bullet Dumas to make music comeback with ‘Nananatili’ concert

With a vocal power that could fill a room with just his guitar, Bullet Dumas returns to the stage with a promise of something more, a solo concert.

After focusing on acting, he teased a new dimension to his music that he picked up from the theater stage.

“Hindi basta-basta lang…mas collaborative,” Bullet said, talking about how being meshed together with the theater community levelled up his craft.

“Grabe ‘yung proseso ko dito. Hindi ko siya minadali,” he added.

“Nananatili” concert is set to be staged on June 8, 2024 at the Music Museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bullet Dumas (@bulletdumas)

The concept

Bullet said the concert is described as an “elegy, eulogy, and a funeral drama.” He reflected on the concept of death and what remains of the departed after they are gone—which are their stories.

He illustrates the working concept with the typical scene during the last day of a wake, where family and acquaintances recall the dead’s characteristics and anecdotes.

LOOK: Musician Bullet Dumas talks about his upcoming concert “Nananatili” set to be staged on June 8, 2024 at the Music Museum. Dumas says that his concert, about love, grief and acceptance, is more collaborative and intentional than the last, following his stint in theater. |… pic.twitter.com/JPAMgFrzEw — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 17, 2024



As a word, “Nananatili” encapsulates the dichotomy of death in a transitory world that he is trying to pinpoint: “nandiyan lang, nandiyan pa rin”.

The process

Bullet has been writing for “Nananatili” since the beginning of the year, but had been kicking around ideas since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared his writing process involved long walks around University of the Philippines – Diliman.

From incorporating only rhymes and metaphors then, the artist boasts a higher feat of musicality by adding the element of intention, which he learned from stagecraft.

Bullet is happy with his full-circle growth as he also celebrates the tenth anniversary of his EP this May.

What’s next

“I want to keep acting kasi ang dami kong na-unlock na knowledge and wisdom,” the musician shared.

“I want to keep collaborating,” he added.

Bullet is producing his own concert for the first time, along with Gabi Na Naman Productions.

“Masaya rin kasi nakita ko rin ‘yung other side of the coin…’Yung respeto namin sa isa’t-isa mas tumaas”, he said.

Tickets to “Nananatili ni Bullet Dumas” are available via bit.ly/nananatili.