‘More of these’: Praises as steak resto offers complimentary meal to delivery rider

Some online Filipinos expressed hopes that other eating establishments would follow suit after a steak restaurant earned praise for providing complimentary drinks and snacks to a food delivery rider waiting for his customer’s order.

Jab Escutin, co-founder and chief operating officer of Filipino esports team Bren Esports, shared that it was his “first time” to encounter a restaurant giving refreshments to a food delivery rider.

“Shoutout sa Texas Roadhouse Shangri-La Plaza Branch!” he wrote in a now-viral Facebook post on Wednesday, May 3.

“Nung me Grab delivery rider na dumating, pinaupo nila sa table tapos binigyan nila ng drinks tsaka complimentary bread habang inaantay niya mahanda ‘yung order na i-de-deliver niya,” Escutin added.

“Siguro meron din ibang resto na maayos ang trato sa Grab [or] delivery riders pero first time ko talaga nakita na ganito and nakakataba ng puso makita na maayos trato sa kanila dito,” he continued.

“After umalis nung rider, nagtanong ako sa waitress kung bakit [ganoon],” Escutin further said.

He then quoted the waitress, who shared their perspective as workers.

“Ang sabi, ‘Sa’min kasi, napapagod din naman sila and pano kung kamag-anak namin ‘yan na nagtatrabaho din pero ‘di binibigyan [nang] maayos na serbisyo para makapahinga man lang sa buong araw? Kung tutuusin, [customer] din namin sila,'” Escutin wrote.

He said that he made sure they could see how appreciative he was of the restaurant’s gesture so they would be more inclined to continue its initiative.

“Kaya ‘pag me nakita din kayo magandang asal, sana ipakita niyo na natutuwa kayo para lalo ganahan ‘yung mga ganito sa pagtulong or maayos na serbisyo sa kapwa manggagawa,” Escutin added.

His post has reached The Bistro Group, which operates the Philippine branches of Texas Roadhouse.

“Kudos, Texas Roadhouse Philippines!” it said on a Facebook repost with a red heart emoji.

In the comments section, The Bistro Group said that “kindness goes a long way” and that “sharing is caring” in response to some Facebook users who remarked about the steak restaurant’s initiative.

Escutin’s post was also acknowledged by the steakhouse itself.

“Howdy! Thank you for sharing this. We always have big appreciation [for] our hardworking riders,” it said in a repost with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, some Pinoys hoped that other eating establishments would follow their example when it comes to treating food delivery riders.

“‘Yung mga delivery riders [or] drivers sa ibang bansa, talagang binibigyan ng complimentary bread and drinks. Sana sa halos lahat ng resto dito sa atin ay [ganoon] din, mostly ang sales nila ay online orders, kahit drinks lang, malaking tulong na sa kanila, lalo na sa init ng panahon ngayon,” a Facebook user said.

“More of these [kinds] of resto na may malasakit,” another Filipino wrote with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

“Bilang sa daliri ang [ganyang dine-in]. ‘Yung mga small business pa, ‘yung mga [mamahaling] restaurant, malabo hahaha,” commented a different online user.

Food delivery riders deal with long queues, different types of customers, and various weather conditions in their shifts.

In 2020, independent singer-songwriter Bullet Dumas encouraged Filipinos to offer delivery riders drinks or refreshments to help them cope with the scorching heat they encounter in the environment.

ALSO READ: In this harsh weather, musician suggests offering water to delivery riders

What is a complimentary meal?

A complimentary dish is a free-of-charge meal that restaurants offer to guests as a gesture of hospitality.

It is also offered at times to compensate for an unfavorable experience or in response to a customer complaint.

According to a restaurant management system, the gesture “represents the attitude your restaurant should embrace when it comes to service and satisfaction — that you truly care about your guests and their dining experience.”

Complimentary dishes usually come in uncomplicated meals or single food items like bread, soups, chips, and other dishes.